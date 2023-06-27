Setting Powder and Finishing Powder Have One Key Difference, According to MUAs

If you've ever wondered, What's the difference between setting powder and finishing powder? You're not alone. In fact, this burning question has sparked tons of conversation on TikTok and beyond. And honestly, the answer is quite interesting.

According to Bobbi Brown Cosmetics National Pro Artists Jaime Perez and Michelle Shakeshaft, setting powder and finishing powder can solve similar needs. "They both control shine and give the skin a smoother finish," Perez says. However, their unique uses and results set them apart, leaving you to decide which best aligns with the makeup look you're going for. Ahead, finishing and setting powder, explained.



Meet the Expert Jaime Perez is a self-taught makeup artist with two decades of experience. He is also a Bobbi Brown Cosmetics National Pro Artist.

Michelle Shakeshaft is a Washington, D.C.-based makeup artist. She is also a Bobbi Brown Cosmetics National Pro Artist.

What Is Setting Powder?

"A setting powder is a matte powder, in loose or pressed form, that removes the excess shine from the surface of the skin and extends the wear of makeup," Shakeshaft says. It's especially great for preventing your makeup from creasing or moving throughout the day. "Setting powder is great to lock in a cream or liquid makeup formula such as concealers, foundations, and tinted moisturizers," Perez notes.

When applying setting powder, your technique is everything. Think about whether you want a natural finish or a matte one. "A powder brush is my first choice for a natural finish application. Tap your brush into the setting powder compact and pick up your desired amount. Less powder gives you a more natural skin-like finish. More powder leaves you with a more matte finish, Perez says.

What Is Finishing Powder?

"Finishing powder will also set makeup, but it often gives the surface of the skin a softer finish, almost like you applied a realistic filter to the skin," Shakeshaft says. Since finishing powder is all about delivering a smooth texture to makeup, it's best when used at the end of a makeup routine to give your complexion a blurred finish.

When applying a finishing powder, it’s good to focus on key areas of the face. "I recommend using a soft long bristle powder brush to lightly sweep powder in the center of the face for an airbrushed finish. Sweep or tap the powder where needed," Perez says.

The Similarities

Although the two powders are not precisely the same, both serve the purpose of setting makeup in multiple areas of the face. According to Shakeshaft, they both provide long makeup wear in areas where they are applied. Additionally, they can be applied lightly for a natural finish and heavier for an extra smooth finish. Setting powder and finishing powder are also available in similar formats—you can purchase them as pressed or loose powders.

The Differences

The main difference between setting powder and finishing powder? Their texture, weight, and tones. "Setting powder can be a little heavier in order to lock in makeup well. Whereas a finishing powder is usually lighter to give the softest and smooth texture to the skin," Perez says. Setting powder helps you achieve more of a matte finish than finishing powder, while finishing powder's fine texture is responsible for its pore-blurring finish. According to Shakeshaft, most setting powders come in translucent or skin toned-shades. Finishing powders help color correct as they can come in shades with pink, peach, or rose tones.

How to Pick the Right one For You

If you’re trying to decide which kind of powder to go with, it’s most helpful to consider your skin type and desired finish. Because setting powder does a great job of mattifying and removing shine, it may be the first choice for those looking for oil control. If your skin is more on the dehydrated side, setting powder can dry out your skin more than is needed. That is where finishing powder can be useful. "Someone with dry skin may prefer finishing powder because it provides a softer, diffused look that will take down excess shine from a foundation formula but not mattify the skin to the point of looking dry," Shakeshaft says.

The Final Takeaway

Setting and finishing powder results vary. If you want a softly blurred, natural look, finishing powder is the way to go. Although setting powder can also give you a smooth finish, its main job is to remove unwanted shine and mattify the face—especially on areas where cream and liquid products have been applied. Bottom line: When thinking about which powder is best for your makeup routine, make sure to keep in mind your skin type and desired finish top of mind.