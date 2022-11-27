13 Sequin Style Staples to Add to Your Wardrobe

‘Tis the season to sparkle, and these sequin style staples definitely deliver. Fortunately, the best sequin clothing and accessories can be worn all year long; however, they are especially apropos for the holiday season. What’s more, with so many sparkly items to choose from—be it dresses and tops, skirts and pants, or bags and shoes—the outfit inspo is seemingly endless.

Remember, the best sequin style staples are those that add an eye-catching pop to an otherwise-basic outfit. As such, they make it easy to create an array of ‘gram-worthy looks with minimal effort on your end. For example, jeans and a basic tee can be instantly elevated with the addition of a sequin sweatshirt or shoe. Likewise, your ordinary LBD can be made, well, extraordinary when paired with a sequin blazer or purse. Get the gist?

So, as you shop for your next holiday party or New Year’s Eve outfit, consider one of these 15 sequin style staples, all of which are perfect for your next night out on the town.

1.State Drape Back Sequin Top $89.00 Shop

Channel your inner Rihanna and shine bright like a diamond this holiday season by donning this sparkly from 1. State. Plus, the open-back design adds an extra-sultry touch.

Eliza J Sequin Wrap Front Long Sleeve Jumpsuit $198.00 Shop

Prepare to turn heads in this Sequin Wrap Front Long Sleeve Jumpsuit, which has a stylish wide-leg silhouette. Keep the rest of the look simple with a pair of black or nude shoes and minimal accessories.

River Island Sequin Fringe Open Front Jacket $175.00 Shop

Fringe and sequins are a match made in camp heaven, making this icy silver-hued sequin jacket an absolute must-have. Simply throw it on to spice up any outfit.

Eva Franco Sequin Tee $118.00 Shop

Layer this Eva Franco Sequin shirt under your favorite blazer or leather jacket, and complete the look with your favorite pair of jeans for a more casual look. Alternatively, throw on a skirt for a more formal feel.

Bluzat Sequin Mini Dress With Ruffle $261.00 Shop

This dazzling one-shoulder frock from Bluzat is sure to make a statement. The ruffle detail adds that something extra to make it pop out in the crowd.

Maeve Sequin Blazer Dress $220.00 Shop

For a fun and fashion-forward look, check out this long-sleeve sequin blazer dress, which boasts an eye-catching bright-red hue. Since the dress hits right below the knee, consider throwing on a pair of tights to keep you warm.

Eloquii Mixed Sequin Column Midi Skirt $100.00 Shop

When in doubt about what to wear, a midi skirt is always a great choice since they’re incredibly versatile. This sequin one from Eloquii is extra special thanks to its figure-hugging fit, while the stretchy elastic waist is a bonus.

J.Crew Sequin Mini Skirt $138.00 Shop

Prepare to fall in love with this mini skirt from J. Crew. Available in three colors in sizes 00-24, there is really no “wrong” way to the skirt—though it looks especially great when paired with knee-high boots for winter.

BCBG Max Azria Leonardo Mixed Print Dress $398.00 Shop

This purple sequined, multi-print slip dress will be a standout in your closet. Pair it with boots and a leather coat for the colder months, and then slinky sandals when the weather starts to heat up.

Badgley Mischka The Perfect Sequin Blazer $595.00 Shop

This belted, golden-hued sequin number—which looks like a cross between a jacket and a blazer—can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Generation Love Paxton Sequin Puffer Jacket $398.00 Shop

Sparkle all winter long by snagging this adorable sequin puffer jacket from Generation Love. Its slightly cropped silhouette is right on trend, too.

Eugenia Kim Estella Beret $175.00 Shop

Looking for a fun and fashionable way to disguise dirty hair? Consider this tres chic knit beret—and be sure to thank me later.

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Sequin Ankle Booties $378.00 Shop

Add a fun pop of sparkle to any outfit with these sequin heeled ankle booties from Stuart Weitzman, The pointed-toe silhouette are oh-so-stylish.

