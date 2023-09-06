21 Nail Ideas for September You'll Want to Flaunt Into Fall

Many people consider September 1 to be the start of fall. In reality, autumn doesn't kick off until the 23rd. As such, when it comes to getting your monthly or bi-weekly manicure this September, you have quite a few options. While some September nail ideas feature vivid colors to kiss summer goodbye, others showcase moody neutrals to welcome fall a bit early. Whichever camp you fall into, we're here to help you find the perfect nail art idea for the month ahead. Keep scrolling to peruse 21 September nail art ideas that instantly caught our eyes.
September Mash-Up
Looking for the ultimate September color palette? This mismatched mani nails it with shades of caramel, cream, olive, and red. It's equal parts summer and fall, making it a beautifully cohesive manicure option for this transitional period.
Mixed Finish Geo
Ready to lean into the moody hues of autumn? Create a high-contrast nail look with a single color by opting for a dual-finish manicure. Here, you can see how matte and glossy black polish combine for a bold effect.
Sunflower Send-Off
Can't believe summer is coming to a close? Use the last few weeks of the season to stop and smell the flowers—or put them directly on your nails to remind yourself to live in the moment and reflect on summer 2023.
September Embers
Prefer nude nails but want to add a sparkly pop of color? Instead of reaching for glitter polish, consider adding autumn-toned gems to your manicure.
Graphic Mix
We love a mismatched mani, and this black and white one looks perfect for fall thanks to the inclusion of yellow, burnt orange, and dusty rose stripes. Given this nail look's intricate design, you'll likely need a pro's expertise to recreate it. That said, you can always try your hand with a fine-lining nail art brush.
Marbled Sage
Shades of green are great for September, as it's the last month of the year where green foliage is the norm. We love how this milky-marbled mani creates an artsy, abstract vibe.
Monarch Migration
Did you know that monarchs typically begin their great migration in September? With that in mind, we love the idea of a butterfly-themed manicure for the month. This one by nail artist Brittney Ellen features wing accent nails alongside classic French tips.
Neutral Sparkle Sampling
There's no such thing as too much sparkle. These glittery velvet nails topped off with rhinestones prove it.
Tortoise Split
Not ready to kiss summer goodbye? Split your warm-weather white nail look with autumn-friendly tortoise shell accents.
Crafty Accents
You don't have to coat your entire nail in polish to make an impact this September. Instead, you can take an abstract approach and layer colors creatively for a one-of-a-kind manicure.
Autumn Contrast
It's common knowledge that burgundy is one of the most popular colors of autumn. Since it's not quite fall, though, consider pairing it alongside lilac, teal, peach, white, and black polish to balance it out.
Olive Gold Fleck
Looking for a September nail look you can DIY? This olive green manicure is easy to recreate. Simply coat your nails in olive polish—such as the OPI Nail Lacquer ($12) in the shade Suzi—and apply gold flecks (like the Uvankaup Nail Foil Flakes, $7). Make sure to finish with a glossy top coat.
Mod Mismatch
This multicolored masterpiece makes us think of the '40s and '50s. It's a retro-inspired manicure that we'd happily wear all September long.
Sunset Lava Lamp
As summer comes to an official close, there's always the option to get literal with a sunset-inspired nail look that marks the end of the season. To get creative with it, consider using the vibrant polish colors to create a lava lamp-esque design.
Mushroom Mani
This mushroom nail art looks straight out of a fairytale. No doubt, you need a steady hand and plenty of patience to recreate this manicure.
Gray Skies
Some people find gray skies to be gloomy and depressing. If you love fall, though, they're a sign of cooler, cozier times. We align with the latter, which is why we love these cloudy ombre nails.
Marigold Moment
Show off your love for September with a negative space heart-shaped nail look. To create perfect heart cutouts, consider using heart stickers as a guide. Then, once your marigold polish has dried, you can remove the stickers and go in with a white polish for the outlines.
Bold Abstracts
Here's more proof that multicolored nail looks are a fun option for fall. While bright colors are typically reserved for summer, cobalt, chartreuse, and burnt sienna shades are expected to be everywhere this fall.
Chartreuse Craze
These chartreuse nails remind us of Kermit the Frog and retro fashion at the same time. They're a fun nail look to step into fall with.
Coffee Swirl
Now that Starbucks has released its fall menu, we've got deliciously swirled coffee concoctions on the mind. You, too? You'll love this brown-toned wave manicure, then. And if those rings catch your eye, know that they're Rellery's Checker Rings ($145) and can be bought individually or in a set.
Teal Accents
Mint might be a more untraditional shade for September, but it fits right in alongside teal stripes and a chartreuse shimmer.