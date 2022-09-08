The September Beauty Launches You Need on Your Radar

While we're sad to see summer go, beauty brands are releasing some of the best new products to usher us into autumn with ease. Think wellness essentials that will make you want to hunker down indoors, and skincare products ideal for a cozy self-care Sunday at home.

This month, consider getting your hands on these interesting items, which include a humidifier that clears the air (and your hair and skin), a hand cream that promises to protect from UV rays, and a delightfully fall-scented hand soap.

Ahead, see some of our favorite new releases for September.

Trademark Beauty

Trademark Beauty Babe Waves X $89.00 Shop

Trademark Beauty is introducing a new hair waver to its award-winning line. The Babe Waves X ($89) was inspired by customer feedback and was designed for all hair types and lengths—it's slimmer than the other irons so it's better for short hair—because everyone should feel confident and stylish.

TULA Skincare

TULA Skincare Banana Pudding Body Cleansing Exfoliator $36.00 Shop

Tula Skincare and NYC's Magnolia Bakery teamed up to make our showering routine even sweeter. The Banana Pudding Body Cleansing Exfoliator ($36) is a delectable body cleanser inspired by Magnolia Bakery’s iconic banana pudding.

This limited-edition two-in-one exfoliator uses lemon peel and banana to deeply cleanse and slough away dull skin to improve the appearance of skin texture while a combination of potent AHAs makes skin appear brighter.

Peace Out

Peace Out Instant Pore Perfector $28.00 Shop

This weightless, silicone-free primer not only blurs the look of pores instantly, but also works over time to improve skin's texture. Hyaluronic acid plumps and blurs pores, while ninacinamide soothes and tackles uneven tone over time. Mushroom exact is the key player in the long run, as it helps refine skin texture and soothe redness.



Gisou

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume Floral Edition $37.00 Shop

Gisou is introducing the Honey Infused Hair Perfume Floral Edition ($37) exclusively with Sephora. Along with a UV shield that safeguards hair from damaging rays, the hair perfume is infused with Mirsalehi honey and argan oil to hydrate and smooth tresses. This sensual scent—inspired by the Mirsalehi Bee Garden—has top notes of ginger and blackberry leaf, a heart note of lavender, and a base note of Mirsalehi Honey that is sure to make the last days and nights of summer even more beautiful.

ONE/SIZE

ONE/SIZE Lip Snatcher Velvet Flex Cream & Cushion Gloss Lip Duo $28.00 Shop

The Lip Snatcher Velvet Flex Cream & Cushion Gloss Lip Duo ($28) from ONE/SIZE is inspired by Disney's Fantasia, founder Patrick Starrr’s favorite film. The brand's first lip product is a dual-ended lippie with a velvet-matte finish lip cream on one side and a high shine gloss (without no stickiness) on the other. Feel free to experiment by wearing them separately or together.

Vitruvi

Vitruvi Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier $176.00 Shop

Vitruvi's newest humidifier hydrates your air while also looking good thanks to its new design with a sleek nightstand-friendly shape. The ultrasonic cool mist of the Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier ($176) improves your skin, sleep, and natural immunity. The Cloud is quiet, making it ideal for use while getting some beauty sleep.

Chanel

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Quadra Eyeshadow Palette $88.00 Shop

Chanel collaborated with Nordstrom to create the exclusive, limited-edition Les 4 Ombres Quadra Eyeshadow Palette ($88), which features pigment-rich eyeshadows formulated with plant oils for easy application.

The eyeshadows are embossed with the iconic tweed pattern and the palette is housed in a matching pouch, expertly crafted by Maison Lesage, a member of the CHANEL Maisons d'Art collection.

AERIN

AERIN Joyful Bloom Eau de Parfum $205.00 Shop

To commemorate AERIN's tenth anniversary, the brand is releasing Joyful Bloom Eau de Parfum ($205), which is meant to transport us to a dreamy rose garden. The fragrance is reminiscent of the vibrancy of a flower in full bloom with notes including Italian Bergamot, Indian Rose Bourboniana, and Australian Sandalwood.

selfmade

selfmade Corrective Experience Comfort Cream $30.00 Shop

The Corrective Experience Comfort Cream ($30) from selfmade isn’t only designed for the face, but also the body. The skin softening and moisture barrier protection cream delivers lightweight hydration via encapsulated niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, while Cortinhib G helps strengthen the protective barrier, reduces skin redness, and reduces stress levels in itchy, rough skin. Finally, the plant-derived Hemisqualane softens and protects the skin while preventing dehydration.

Lendava

Lendava Handsome Hand Cream with SPF 30 $36.00 Shop

Lendava’s new Handsome Hand Cream with SPF 30 ($36) is the ideal combination of handcare and suncare. The luxurious hand cream uses a hydrating formula of Shea Butter, Green Tea Extract, and Allantoin to soothe your skin, while the broad-spectrum mineral SPF protects your hands from harmful rays.

Blueland

Blueland Fall Hand Soap $10.00 Shop

Blueland's Fall Hand Soap Collection ($10) has arrived, just in time for sweater weather. One of the collection's standout scents is Maple Pumpkin, which combines the scent of sweet pumpkin pie with cardamom and cinnamon sugar.

The hand soap tablets are made with plant-based ingredients, making the daily routine a bit more environmentally friendly.

