The dates that you can shop the sale also depend on your VIB status. This year, Rouge members get first access to shop starting on April 14, while VIBs and Insiders can shop starting April 18. Once you have access, you can shop using your discount as many times as you’d like.

The VIB sale is a semi-annual sale that’s exclusive to Beauty Insiders—a free membership program that anyone can sign up for. It’s the rare occasion that Sephora makes everything—yes, everything—discounted. The discount you get depends on your VIB status, which is determined by how much money you spend each year at the retailer. If you’re unsure of your status, you can check it by logging into your Sephora account. Rouge members get 20 percent off sitewide, VIB members get 15 percent off, and Insiders get 10 percent off. Plus, no matter your VIB status, everyone will be able to shop Sephora Collection items at 30% off. Use code SAVENOW at checkout to redeem your discount.

If you need a refresher on the details of the sale (it can be a bit confusing, I know), I’m explaining everything you need to know—the dates, the tier system, and the discounts. Plus, I’m sharing my favorite spring and summer-appropriate beauty picks at Sephora that I highly recommend checking out during the sale.

When the seasons change, I feel inclined to give my beauty routine a much-needed refresh. But considering how many products I have in my collection, it’s hard to justify spending more money on newness. So, when the semi-annual Sephora VIB sale comes around, I feel a little less guilty about splurging on some new beauty products knowing that I can purchase them at a discount. Needless to say, I’m thrilled that the spring sale has arrived, and we can all treat ourselves to some wishlist items—without doing quite so much fiscal damage.

Skin MARA Natural Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil, Plant-Based Skin Car 15 ml Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Revolve I can’t say enough good things about this face oil. Formulated with algae, moringa, and superfoods, it works to hydrate the skin, fight off free radicals, and increase radiance. Although I have oily skin, I don’t find it to be too heavy or greasy—it’s the perfect last step in my nighttime skincare routine. While other oils have helped to maintain skin moisture, non have impressed me the way this one has in terms of healthy-looking and luminous it makes my complexion appear. If you’re in the market for a luxe facial oil, I encourage you to try this one. Rouge: $57 | VIB: $61 | Insider: $65

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Glowrecipe.com This moisturizer with hyaluronic acid is a year-round staple for me. It packs enough hydration for daytime use during the winter, and yet it’s also not too heavy or greasy to apply to my oily skin during the summer. It has a gel-cream texture that spreads easily and immediately quenches dry skin, leaving it looking glowy and feeling healthy. It also layers beautifully underneath makeup and SPF—you don’t need to worry about pilling with this one. It’s a fantastic choice for people with dry, combination, oily, or balanced skin types who want a lightweight moisturizer that provides long-lasting hydration. Rouge: $31 | VIB: $33 | Insider: $35

Peter Thomas Roth Max Vitamin D-Fense™ Sunscreen Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sephora View On Sephora View On Dermstore View On Beautifiedyou.com Despite being keenly aware of the importance of wearing sunscreen daily, it’s a habit I’ve struggled to adopt into my skincare routine. I’ve struggled to find formulas that don’t break me out, make my skin greasy, or pill underneath makeup. But after using this one daily for a few weeks, I can say confidently that it doesn’t do any of that—rather, the fluid, weightless formula blends in effortlessly to give my skin a natural radiance and a hydrated feel. It plays well with other skincare and makeup, and I love that the formula contains a blend of vitamins and antioxidants in addition to SPF protection. Rouge: $34 | VIB: $36 | Insider: $38

Caudalie Premier Cru Skin Barrier Rich Moisturizer Sephora View On Sephora If you’re looking for a luxe night cream to enhance your nighttime skincare routine, I can’t recommend this one enough. The first time I tried it, I couldn’t get over the pillowy soft texture. It’s creamy and rich without being the slightest bit greasy, and it keeps my skin moisturized and smooth well into the morning. The formula contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and TET8™, a patented technology that works to target eight signs of aging. Whether you’re looking to improve skin elasticity and fine lines or you’re simply on the hunt for a hydrating cream that feels decadent to apply, I think you’ll be really pleased with this pick. Plus, it comes in recyclable packaging, and it’s refillable. Rouge: $103 | VIB: $110 | Insider: $116

Skinfix barrier+ Triple Lipid + Collagen Brightening Eye Treatment Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com If you struggle with puffiness or dull skin in your eye area, I recommend trying this eye cream from Skinfix. It’s formulated with a blend of peptides to firm and give the skin a tighter appearance, as well as niacinamide to brighten the area and caffeine to depuff. I enjoy that the texture is creamy but still lightweight in the delicate area, and I actually have noticed that after applying it, my eye area looks smoother and firmer. If you’re looking for an anti-aging eye cream, this one is a great choice. Rouge: $43 | VIB: $46 | Insider: $47

Fenty Skin Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Double cleansing helps to guarantee that you’re effectively removing all traces of makeup, dirt, SPF, and excess oil, and this is my current favorite cleanser to get the job done. The jelly-oil cleanser works to melt away any product or oil on your skin without feeling harsh or stripping. The texture is soft and satisfying to massage across the face, and I love that, unlike traditional cleansing balms that you have to scoop out of a tub, this one is easy to squeeze out of the tube, making it convenient and hygienic. Rouge: $43 | VIB: $46 | Insider: $51

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On QVC The VIB sale is the perfect time to indulge in luxury products, and I recommend checking out this one from Tatcha. It’s an overnight treatment formulated with Japanese indigo extract, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides that helps to calm irritation while strengthening the skin barrier. The serum-in-cream texture is truly heavenly—it feels so incredibly luxe on the skin, and I’ve noticed a real improvement in the softness and appearance of my skin when I use it consistently. Rouge: $74 | VIB: $78 | Insider: $83

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com I love multi-use products, and this is a current favorite of mine—as well as a viral favorite on TikTok. In addition to how smooth and moisturizing the formula feels on the lips, each one provides a very noticeable hint of color, unlike tons of other tinted balms that are so sheer they might as well be clear. If you’re looking for a juicy shade for summer, check out Cherry, a newly released red color that I swear looks good on everyone. Rouge: $19 | VIB: $20 | Insider: $22

Cay Skin Deepwater Nourishing Lip Mask with Sea Moss and Aloe Stem Cells Sephora View On Sephora View On Cayskin.com Chances are, you’ve heard of some of the most popular lip masks at Sephora, but I encourage you to check out this one that doesn’t seem to get the love it deserves. The ultra-smooth, creamy texture is absolutely unmatched—it feels so silky and moisturizing. It’s formulated with antioxidants and nourishing ingredients to moisturize the lips, and it absolutely keeps them feeling smooth and quenched throughout the night. It creates a juicy-looking finish, so I love using it during the daytime in combination with a lip liner for a full-lip look. Rouge: $18 | VIB: $19 | Insider: $20

Ouai St. Barts Moisturizing Body Cream Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com When I have more skin showing during the spring and summer, I like to ensure it looks smooth and hydrated. This body cream in the brand’s beloved St. Barts scent is perfect for warm weather—the formula is moisturizing without being greasy, and the scent smells like a tropical cocktail thanks to notes like dragonfruit, orange blossom, and Baltic amber. Rouge: $30 | VIB: $32 | Insider: $34

Makeup Haus Labs Color Fuse Blush Haus Labs View On Sephora View On Hauslabs.com The collective love of blush doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. If you, too, need a pop of color on your cheeks to complete your makeup look, I highly recommend picking up a shade (or several) of this blush from Haus Labs. The formula is buttery-soft, smooth, and matte without looking dry or chalky on the skin. It’s easy to blend, and incredibly long-wearing, and the shades are fun, vibrant, and wearable for a wide range of skin tones. Plus, the packaging is chic, and it features a big mirror that’s super convenient. Rouge: $30 | VIB: $32 | Insider: $34

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Dior.com I love experimenting with different concealer formulas, but I always come back to this one when I need a reliable option. It has a medium texture in the sense that it’s not thick and gloopy, nor is it watery—it’s the perfect consistency for under the eyes and all over the face. It provides full coverage that can be built up or sheered out, and I love that it has a natural, skin-like finish. I often find that glowy concealers don’t pair well with matte foundations, and matte concealers don’t pair well with glowy foundations, but this one plays well with everything. It’s smooth, covers beautifully, lasts all day, and not to mention the packaging is chic and luxurious. Rouge: $32 | VIB: $34 | Insider: $36

Kulfi Zari Eyes Long-Lasting Crease-Proof Cream Eyeshadow Sephora View On Sephora If you like one-and-done eyeshadows that are quick and easy to swipe on but still make a big impact, I encourage you to try these during the sale. The whipped formula is weightless and packed with pigment, and they’re effortless to apply with your fingertips or a brush. The best part is that once they’re set, they’re not going anywhere—no creasing, no smearing, and no fading. They look stunning and sparkly on the eyes, yet they take all of 10 seconds to apply. Rouge: $24 | VIB: $26 | Insider: $27

Caliray Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora View On Caliraybeauty.com Tubing mascaras are great for people who can’t seem to avoid smudging or flaking or prefer the simpler removal process, and this is the best volumizing tubing formula I’ve tried. The brush does a great job of gripping each lash, the formula can be built up to create dramatic results, it lasts all day without flaking or running, and it’s easy to remove. If you’re on the hunt for a mascara that will remain intact this spring and summer, I highly recommend this one. Rouge: $19 | VIB: $20 | Insider: $22

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick 4.3 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com I make sure to use my discount to restock on pricey favorites, and this is undoubtedly one of them. Yes, the cost of this foundation is pretty insane, but let me tell you—it looks expensive on the skin, and you get nearly twice as much product compared to most foundation sticks. It glides on and blends out with ease, it creates a perfected, skin-like finish, and it lasts for more than 10 hours. This is the foundation I’m wearing nine times out of ten when I get complimented on my skin. Rouge: $72 | VIB: $77 | Insider: $81

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Rarebeauty.com If you prefer something with lighter coverage, I think this is a fantastic tinted moisturizer for a wide range of skin types. It’s lightweight and offers light to medium coverage that evens out the skin tone without looking even the slightest bit mask-like. It has a natural finish with just a hint of radiance, and I love that it plays nicely with other skincare and makeup products. Rouge: $24 | VIB: $26 | Insider: $27

NARS Laguna Bronzing Cream Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta This is my favorite cream bronzer which is saying a lot, considering that I’ve tried nearly two dozen. The matte cream is soft and easy to blend, it lasts all day, and the shade range is diverse and features really flattering undertones that don’t lean orange on the skin. It layers nicely over both glowy and matte foundations, and it can be built up to create a lot of definition or sheered out for a more natural look. Rouge: $30 | VIB: $32 | Insider: $34



Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Bronzer Sephora View On Sephora Pat McGrath finally gave fans what we’ve been begging for: bronzers. And I’m happy to share that they don’t disappoint. If you prefer powder formulas, this is the bronzer for you. The smooth powder formula comes in a diverse shade range with various depths and undertones, and it blends into the skin seamlessly to create a natural-looking bronze. Despite having a matte finish, it doesn’t look chalky, dry, or stark on the skin, thanks to the soft and buildable formula. Rouge: $31 | VIB: $33 | Insider: $35

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush 4.6 Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Revolve If you like dewy cheeks, you can’t go wrong with this popular cream blush that can be applied to your lips and cheeks for a subtle, luminous look. The formula is creamy and pigmented, easy to build up or sheer out, and it comes in a range of neutrals and pops of color that look beautiful on so many different skin tones. The shade Power Hour, a neutral terracotta, is my personal favorite for making it look like I’ve spent some time in the sun. Rouge: $16 | VIB: $17 | Insider: $18

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner 4.3 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Charlottetilbury.com This lip liner formula from Charlotte Tilbury is so good it’s remained in my everyday makeup routine for several years, which is rare considering how much makeup I try on a consistent basis. No matter how many lip liners I test out, I always come back to this one because it’s creamy, long-wearing, and comes in the most beautiful shades that pair and layer well with lipsticks and glosses applied on top. Rouge: $20 | VIB: $21 | Insider: $23

Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Meritbeauty.com It takes a lot for a traditional bullet lipstick to make a lasting impression on me, but this has remained a top-shelf item since I first got my hands on it last year. The shade range features unique neutrals and pops of color, the formula is pigmented and comfortable to wear, and the packaging is undeniably chic. No matter your makeup style or preferences, I think this lipstick will have a place in your collection. Rouge: $21 | VIB: $22 | Insider: $23

Glossier Lash Slick 4.5 Glossier View On Sephora View On Glossier.com If you like a no-makeup makeup aesthetic, I think you’ll love this mascara. The lengthening formula works to accentuate the lashes without adding much thickness to create a natural, fluttery effect. I love the brown shade for a super natural look, and I find that it wears beautifully throughout the day without flaking. Rouge: $14 | VIB: $15 | Insider: $16

Ami Colé Lip Treatment Oil Sephora View On Sephora View On Amicole.com I, too, have hopped on the lip oil bandwagon, and this one is my favorite. It feels like a hybrid between a true oil consistency and a rich gloss, which helps with longevity and gives it an incredibly shiny finish. The formula contains a blend of nourishing oils—like baobab seed oil, camellia seed oil, and passionfruit seed oil—to deeply hydrate the lips, and the texture feels so smooth and cushiony when you apply it. I also appreciate the large doe foot applicator that allows you to coat your lips in just one swipe. Rouge: $16 | VIB: $17 | Insider: $18

PATRICK TA Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss 4.7 Sephora View On Sephora View On Cultbeauty.com View On Jcpenney.com Glossy, wet-looking lips are very on-trend lately, and this plumping gloss is one of my go-to products to achieve the look. The formula is packed with peptides as well as cinnamon and ginger to gently plump the lips without causing a harsh burning or tingling sensation. It creates a glassy finish that lasts several hours before fading, and unlike most plumping glosses that smell like menthol, this one has a pleasant cinnamon fragrance. Rouge: $21 | VIB: $22 | Insider: $23

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder Sephora View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Kosas.com Regardless of your skin type, warm weather yields sweat and greasy skin, so it’s extremely beneficial to have a setting powder on hand. This pressed powder formula features a weightless, almost undetectable texture that lightly sets the skin and tones down shine without looking heavy or drying. It works nicely for my oily skin, and I have friends with dry skin that also use it consistently, making it a safe choice for a range of skin types. Rouge: $28 | VIB: $30 | Insider: $32

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Setting Spray Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com If you have oily skin or you’re looking to lock your foundation in place as warm weather approaches, I suggest purchasing this mattifying setting spray during the sale. While I don’t find that it blurs the appearance of my pores, it absolutely does tone down excess shine. The formula is oil and alcohol-free, making it a great option for a wide range of skin types, and the mist is fine but powerful enough to coat the skin in just a few spritzes. It mattifies my oily skin without looking dry or feeling heavy or sticky, and I’ve noticed that it helps prolong the time I can go without setting my greasy T-zone throughout the day. If you buy it, be sure to shake the bottle prior to applying it in order to mix up and activate the formula. Rouge: $30 | VIB: $32 | Insider: $34

Hair Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler 4.8 Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora If you’re interested in this highly-coveted hair tool, you’re going to need to act fast—it’s typically one of the first items to sell out during the sale. But if you can get your hands on it, I highly recommend it—especially considering that the discount is significant on such a pricey item. The variety of attachments that work to create different styles makes it a staple in my everyday hairstyling routine, and I think it’s a great investment for anyone that styles their at home on a consistent basis. Rouge: $479 | VIB: $509 | Insider: $539

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Vegamour.com If you’re looking to fill in less dense areas around your scalp, I recommend stocking up on this popular hair growth serum during the sale. Over the last few years, I’ve struggled with some patchiness along my hairline due to tight ponytails and other lifestyle factors, but after using this serum consistently for a few months, I’ve noticed an increase in baby hairs in those areas. I appreciate that the serum is lightweight and doesn’t make my hair greasy, and I think it’s a great option for anyone looking to address minor hair loss. Rouge: $51 | VIB: $54 | Insider: $58

Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream Sephora View On Sephora Spring and summer weather brings humidity, and if you’re anything like me, even the slightest bit of humidity will lead to a frizzy hair day. And while a professional keratin treatment is the only thing that will truly rid my hair of all of its frizz, I love this styling cream for taming flyaways and taking down a bit of puffiness. It’s formulated with a blend of plant oils to nourish and smooth the hair, and I love that it can be applied to damp or dry hair as needed. Rouge: $22 | VIB: $24 | Insider: $25

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo 4.9 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta I have a love-hate relationship with dry shampoo because I find most formulas to be either so heavy and grainy that they’re uncomfortable, or so lightweight that they don’t soak up excess oil. This one strikes a nice balance—it’s pretty light in the sense that I don’t feel it sitting at my roots, but it still delivers on its claims and helps to absorb grease and add a bit of volume to my fine hair. Regardless of your hair type, I think this is a fantastic dry shampoo to help extend the time between hair washes. Rouge: $34 | VIB: $37 | Insider: $39

Moroccanoil Treatment Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Moroccanoil.com So many hair oils have hit the market since this iconic one did many years ago, but I always make sure to have this formula in my stash. Aside from how beautiful it smells, I love that just a few drops of the rich consistency add the ideal about of moisture and shine to the lengths of my hair without weighing it down. It’s a great hair product to invest in ahead of the humid seasons as it also helps to tame frizz and flyaways. Rouge: $38 | VIB: $41 | Insider: $43

Fragrance Ellis Brooklyn SUN FRUIT Eau De Parfum Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta If you like bright, fruity floral fragrances, this is a perfect option for spring and summer. The combination of fig, jasmine, and vanilla harmonize to create a fresh, juicy scent with the perfect hint of sweetness. It’s easy to wear to the office or on a summer night out, making it a versatile fragrance to add to your collection. The brand also just released it in more sizes, so if it sounds appealing to you, I recommend grabbing the 100ml bottle while you can get a discount. Rouge: $124 | VIB: $132 | Insider: $140

By Rosie Jane Dulce Eau De Parfum Sephora View On Sephora Warm, sweet perfumes are classic year-round, and this one is a new favorite of mine. It’s a vanilla-forward fragrance with a hint of chocolate and a hinoki wood note to give it just a subtle bit of spice. It’s cozy and wearable for day or nighttime, and I love layering it with a smokey scent to give it a more sensual flare for a night out. Rouge: $56 | VIB: $60 | Insider: $63