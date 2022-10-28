The dates that you can shop the sale also depend on your VIB status. This year, Rouge members get first access to shop starting on October 28th, VIB’s can shop starting November 1st, and Insiders can access the sale on November 3rd. Once you have access, you can shop as many times as you’d like. The last day of the savings event is November 7th, and beware that popular items often sell out quickly, so I highly recommend shopping the sale as soon as you can.

The VIB sale is a semi-annual sale that’s exclusive to Beauty Insiders—a free membership program that anyone can sign up for. It’s the rare occasion that Sephora makes everything—yes, everything—discounted. The discount you get depends on your VIB status, which is determined by how much money you spend each year at the retailer. If you’re unsure of your status, you can check it by logging into your Sephora account. Rouge members get 20% off sitewide, VIB members get 15% off, and Insiders get 10% off. Plus, no matter your VIB status, everyone will be able to shop Sephora Collection items at 30% off.

If you need a refresher on the details of the sale (it can be a bit confusing, I know), I’m explaining everything you need to know—the dates, the tier system, and the discounts. Plus, I’m sharing some of my top-tier, most-used items at Sephora that I highly recommend checking out during the sale.

Everyone has a guilty pleasure—or several—and mine happens to be spending too much money at Sephora. So, when the semi-annual Sephora VIB sale comes around, I feel a little less guilty about indulging in some new beauty products knowing that I can snag them at a discount. Needless to say, I’m thrilled that the fall sale has commenced, and we can all treat ourselves to some wishlist items and make a dent in our holiday shopping—while going a little bit easier on our bank accounts.

Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $480 VIB price: $510 Insider price: $540 If you’re interested in this highly-coveted hair tool, you’re going to need to act fast—it’s typically the first item to sell out during the sale. But if you can get your hands on it, I highly recommend it—especially considering that the discount is significant on such a pricey item. The variety of attachments and ease of use make it a staple in my everyday hairstyling routine. And the new addition addresses many of the concerns about the original—it comes with longer barrels, and rather than switching the barrels to alternate the direction of your curls, you simply turn a nozzle at the top.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Face Palette Sephora View On Sephora View On Hourglasscosmetics.com Rouge price: $68 VIB price: $72 Insider price: $77 This year's installment of the annual Hourglass face palettes features three different colorways with stunning, exclusive packaging by artist Katie Scott. My favorite is Butterfly, which contains the brand’s well-loved setting powders as well as some unique blush colors in vivid hues. If you’ve never tried powders from Hourglass, the time is now—they’re incredible, and you won’t be disappointed. And if you’re looking to give someone special a really beautiful gift, this is a great option for that, too.

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen Summer Fridays View On Sephora Rouge price: $29 VIB price: $31 Insider price: $32 Contrary to the advice I give, I haven’t always been great at regular sunscreen application—until this SPF came into my life. The mineral formula has a lightweight, liquidy texture that blends into the skin with ease and doesn’t affect the application or appearance of makeup applied on top of it. It’s comfortable, doesn’t create a white cast, and is, without a doubt, the best sunscreen I’ve tried in years.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette, Moonlight Seduction 4.5 Sephora View On Sephora View On Patmcgrath.com Rouge price: $102 VIB price: $109 Insider price: $115 Whether you’ve had your eye on a Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadow palette for a while but just haven’t been able to justify buying it at full price, or you’re simply in the market for a luxury, versatile palette, I can’t recommend this one enough. The formulas are easy to work with, the color story is neutral but unique, and the overall experience of using it is indulgent. Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette Review

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening & Curling Clean Mascara Sephora View On Sephora View On Tower28beauty.com Rouge price: $16 VIB price: $17 Insider price: $18 Clean mascaras have historically not been super popular due to smudging, flaking, and an inability to go beyond a very natural look, but this one is totally different. It’s jet black, quite buildable, and the shape of the wand does an incredible job at gripping and coating each lash. Once applied, it stays put—no smudging or flaking in sight.

T3 Airebrush Duo 4.5 T3 View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore Rouge price: $152 VIB price: $162 Insider price: $171 If mastering an at-home blowout is on your to-do list, this tool will make achieving it simple. It has two brush heads that allow you to customize your look, and the various heat and airflow settings make it suitable for a wide range of hair types.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30 Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $38 VIB price: $40 Insider price: $42 I’m incredibly picky when it comes to foundation, and I was skeptical about trying this one because I have oily skin and glowy foundations can make me look greasy. But to my surprise, I fell in love with it upon first application. It provides medium coverage that evens the complexion but maintains a true, skin-like appearance, seems to magically blur texture, and provides a radiant glow that doesn’t get too oily throughout the day. Of all the radiant foundations I’ve tried, this is my absolute favorite.

Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette in Khaki Neutrals Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $39 VIB price: $42 Insider price: $44 After a while, a lot of holiday beauty releases all look the same. That’s why I love that Dior created two new eyeshadow palettes that put a holiday spin on neutral, wearable shades—no chunky glitter or redundant shades included. I love the Burgundy palette, but Khaki Neutrals has become a favorite in my collection. The earthy, wearable green tones subtly elevate typical neutral looks, and the formulas perform consistently with the other palettes in the Backstage range.

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment 5 Sephora View On Sephora View On QVC View On Ecosmetics.com Rouge price: $70 VIB price: $75 Insider price: $79 The VIB sale is the perfect time to indulge in luxury products, and I highly recommend this one from Tatcha. It’s an overnight treatment that helps to calm irritation while strengthening the skin barrier, and the serum-in-cream texture is truly heavenly. It feels so incredibly luxe on the skin, and I’ve noticed a real improvement in the softness and appearance of my skin when I use it consistently.

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore Rouge price: $24 VIB price: $26 Insider price: $27 If you struggle with dry or frizzy hair, do yourself a favor and try this reparative styling cream. It works wonders for taming poofy hair and helping to seal split ends as a result of damage. You can use it on damp hair pre-styling, but I love using it on dry, styled hair to help achieve a smoother, frizz-free look.

KILIAN Paris Love, Don't Be Shy Sephora View On Sephora View On Bykilian.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Rouge price: $212 VIB price: $225 Insider price: $239 Luxury fragrances are incredibly expensive, so I always recommend purchasing them when you can utilize a discount. This ultra-popular scent is sugary, floral, and warm, making it a decadent fragrance for year-round wear. And if you struggle to find perfumes that last, this one might be an answered prayer—it’s one of the most long-lasting perfumes in my very large collection. The 12 Best Vanilla Perfumes of 2022

Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Meritbeauty.com Rouge price: $21 VIB price: $22 Insider price: $23 It takes a lot for a traditional bullet lipstick to make a lasting impression on me, but this has remained a top-shelf item since I first got my hands on it months ago. The shade range is diverse and features unique, flattering undertones, the formula is pigmented and comfortable to wear, and the packaging is undeniably chic.

Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss 4.2 Sephora View On Sephora View On Lawlessbeauty.com Rouge price: $20 VIB price: $21 Insider price: $23 If you’re looking to achieve fuller, juicer-looking lips sans the needles, I suggest trying out this plumping lip gloss formulated with hyaluronic acid and Maxi-Lip, an ingredient clinically shown to visibly increase lip volume. Unlike other plumping glosses that can be uncomfortable or even painful to wear, this one isn’t—it’s just slightly tingly and cooling. The finish is ultra-glossy, the texture is hydrating, and it lasts for hours on the lips.

Saie Beauty Sun Melt Cream-Balm Bronzer Sephora View On Sephora View On Goop.com View On Kohls.com Rouge price: $26 VIB price: $27 Insider price: $29 Cream bronzer is perfect for creating a natural-looking tan and definition, and this one has been a go-to for me since it launched. The creamy, blendable formula is easy to work with and looks beautifully radiant on the skin, making it the perfect product to have on hand for faking a summer glow this winter.

Ranavat Brightening Saffron Serum - Radiant Rani Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $108 VIB price: $115 Insider price: $122 Sales are always a great excuse to splurge on expensive skincare, and if you’re taking the opportunity to do so, I recommend checking out this brightening serum. The lightweight formula works to improve dullness, uneven texture, and blemishes, and I also think it’s great for adding an additional layer of moisture to the skin. Since using it consistently for the past few weeks, I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in the brightness of my complexion.

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $115 VIB price: $122 Insider price: $130 This boozy, spicy fragrance has been my favorite perfume in my collection for the last few years because it’s unique, perfect for nighttime, and not overpowering. Notes of pink pepper, rum absolute, and tobacco leaf combine to create a mysterious, intoxicating fragrance that somehow remains approachable.

Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Rouge price: $19 VIB price: $20 Insider price: $22 A nude lip liner that compliments your natural lip color is a makeup bag staple, and this range of liners has the best range of shades to choose from. There are several warm, cool, and neutral nude shades with varying depths, as well as pops of color for those who prefer bold looks. Plus, the formula glides on smoothly and lasts well throughout the day.

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer Sephora View On Sephora View On Harveynichols.com Rouge price: $24 VIB price: $26 Insider price: $27 This iconic product used to be my everyday concealer until I got distracted by the constant new launches in the category. But since welcoming it back into my makeup routine recently, I haven’t been able to use anything else. It’s matte (but not overly mattifying or drying), easy to blend, and works nicely both under the eyes and on top of blemishes. Once set, it doesn’t move around, making it a quality concealer that you know you can rely on.

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer, Lightweight, Silicone-Free Hydrator 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales Rouge price: $54 VIB price: $58 Insider price: $61 If you have oily skin, then you might identify with the struggle of finding a moisturizer that provides enough hydration without going overboard. After using this one for a few weeks, I think I’ve found my perfect moisturizer match. It’s slightly richer than those with gel consistencies, but not so much so that it’s thick or greasy on the skin—it’s my new go-to moisturizer for daytime during the cooler months. If you have dry skin, I still think this could be a fitting daytime option for you. Plus, it’s refillable, which earns it major sustainability points.

Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush 4.4 Sephora View On Sephora View On Patrickta.com Rouge price: $27 VIB price: $29 Insider price: $31 Cream and powder blush formulas can be used independently or layered together to create different effects, making this blush duo valuable and convenient. Both formulas are blendable, easy to work with, and beautiful on the skin—and packaging with a plastic cover to protect the cream formula proves how much thought was put into the product. All of the shades are gorgeous, but She’s So LA, a rosy brown, has become a must-have for me.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette in Dew It Undercover Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $26 VIB price: $27 Insider price: $29 When I first saw photos of this palette online, I questioned if it would be flattering on my pale skin. But regardless, I took the leap to purchase it, and I’m so happy I did. I adore the mix of neutral shades it features, and the creamy formula creates a beautifully flushed glow on the lips and cheeks. The best part? You can mix and match the colors to create a truly customized look—making it a valuable palette no matter your skin tone.

Youth To The People Yerba Mate Resurfacing + Exfoliating Energy Facial with Enzymes + Niacinamide Sephora View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Kohls.com Rouge price: $43 VIB price: $46 Insider price: $49 Chemical exfoliants are ultra-popular these days and for good reason, but sometimes I just have the urge to give my face a good scrub (without going overboard, of course). If you can relate, I can’t recommend this resurfacing mask enough. You gently massage the product onto damp skin and then let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off to reveal otherworldly, smooth skin. It’s satisfying and effective, and I’ll continue to repurchase it for as long as I can.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Charlotte Tilbury View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Charlottetilbury.com Rouge price: $29 VIB price: $31 Insider price: $32 Struggling to make your makeup last all day and night? This is the setting spray for you. It’s, without a doubt, the best setting spray I’ve tried (and I’ve tried many) for keeping makeup locked in. It’s also great for meshing your complexion products together to create a skin-like effect, but longevity is where this product really shines.

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Fentybeauty.com Rouge price: $26 VIB price: $27 Insider price: $29 If you’re looking for a skin tint that isn’t dewy, like most options on the market, give this one a go. The lightweight formula works to blur imperfections while providing enough coverage to really even out the skin tone. Once applied, it dries down to a natural matte finish that gets just slightly more luminous as you wear it. In my opinion, it’s one of the most long-wearing skin tints out there.

Caliray Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $19 VIB price: $20 Insider price: $22 Tubing mascaras are great for people who can’t seem to avoid smudging or flaking or prefer the simpler removal process, and this is arguably one of the best tubing formulas on the market. The brush does a great job of gripping each lash, the formula can be built up to create dramatic volume, it lasts all day without flaking or running, and it’s easy to remove. If you’re on the hunt for your new favorite mascara, I recommend you pick this one up during the sale.

Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore Rouge price: $27 VIB price: $29 Insider price: $31 There are few products that I’ve repurchased as many times as this one. If you have oily or acne-prone skin and you’re in need of a cleanser to really get the gunk out of your pores, I can’t say enough good things about it. It contains salicylic acid, which helps treat acne, it cleanses the skin of excess oil, and feels cooling as you massage it into your skin. I’ve also found it really effective for treating breakouts on my chest and back.

Cay Skin Deepwater Nourishing Lip Mask with Sea Moss and Aloe Stem Cells Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $18 VIB price: $19 Insider price: $20 Chances are, you’ve heard of some of the most popular lip masks at Sephora, but I encourage you to check this new-ish one out. After receiving it from the brand a few months ago, I’ve continued to come back to it night after night. It’s formulated with antioxidants and nourishing ingredients to moisturize the lips, and I can’t stress enough how smooth and luxe the texture is. It’s been keeping my lips in prime condition, and it’s a great product to treat yourself to this winter or add to a stocking.

Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Cream Highlighter Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $60 VIB price: $64 Insider price: $68 Another pricey item that I recommend snagging when it’s on sale is this gorgeous cream highlighter from Westman Atelier. I’ve been eyeing it for a while, and after recently getting to try it out, I can see why so many people love it. Aside from the weighted packaging that makes it feel incredibly fancy, the cream formula melts into the skin beautifully to create radiant, subtly flushed cheekbones. It provides the perfect toned-down luminosity without looking glittery or feeling greasy.

Abbott Mojave Perfume Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $62 VIB price: $66 Insider price: $70 If you like fresh, earthy scents, I think you’ll fall in love with this fragrance just like I did. Bergamot mixes with notes of black pepper and tobacco leaf to create an earthy perfume that's balanced by citrusy and fresh notes. It instantly awakens your senses, and I love that it feels appropriate no matter what time of year it is.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder – Pink Tone-Up for Brightening Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $32 VIB price: $34 Insider price: $36 If you have dark circles under your eyes and you find that concealers often look too yellow in the area, reaching for a pink-tinted powder can help to neutralize yellow tones and brighten the darkness. This powder from Laura Mercier features the formula that we know and love, with just enough pink color to get the job done. I’ve been loving it for keeping concealer creases to a minimum, neutralizing yellowness, and providing just a hint of brightness in the area.

Crown Affair The Brush No. 001 Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $50 VIB price: $53 Insider price: $56 Admittedly, I’ve never been picky when it comes to hairbrushes. But after reading such positive and enthusiastic reviews on this one, I knew I had to try it out. The handmade wood brush features two types of bristles made from ethically harvested boar bristles and nylon. The combination makes combining the hair easy, and it feels so satisfying when brushed against the scalp. The best part is that it works to distribute your natural oils and give the hair a super smooth, silky finish.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Dandruff Relief Charcoal Shampoo Briogeo Hair View On Sephora View On Briogeohair.com Rouge price: $34 VIB price: $36 Insider price: $38 You don’t have to have dandruff to benefit from a shampoo marketed for it. In fact, I don’t struggle with dandruff, but I find this shampoo to be super effective at ridding my scalp of excess oil and helping me to maintain that “just washed” feeling. It’s great for all hair types, and if you do need something for dandruff relief, it’s a perfect option because it contains salicylic and lactic acids to help address scalp flaking.

Skinfix Resurface+ AHA Renewing Body Cream Sephora View On Sephora Rouge price: $38 VIB price: $41 Insider price: $43 The temperatures are dropping, and so is the moisture in the air—making daily body moisturizer application even more important. This body cream is formulated with glycolic and salicylic acids to help resurface the skin, and the light yet moisturizing texture never leaves the skin sticky or oily. I also appreciate that it’s fragrance-free, meaning that it won’t interfere with perfume if you choose to wear it.

Ellis Brooklyn Myth Spectacular Scented Body Oil Sephora View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Ulta Rouge price: $52 VIB price: $55 Insider price: $57 A big sale is a perfect time to treat yourself (or someone else) to a self-care item that perhaps you couldn’t justify purchasing at full price. This gorgeous body oil not only smells like the brand’s beloved Myth fragrance, but the formula is nourishing, fast-absorbing, and non-greasy. I like applying it to my chest and shoulders for special events—it instantly gives me a little confidence boost.