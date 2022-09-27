You Can Now Get a Sephora Subscription for Same-Day Delivery

Let's face it, beauty emergencies do happen. Before a big event, your favorite foundation could run out, or just when you need it most, your emergency pimple cream is completely empty. It's because of situations like this that a Sephora survey indicates that 63% of beauty shoppers would be interested in a same-day delivery service if they were running low on a product and needed a replacement right away.

In an effort to lessen the stress of those last-minute beauty needs, the beauty giant has answered our prayers, and launched a new subscription-based membership program, Sephora Same-Day Unlimited. “It’s critical to us at Sephora that we’re continuing to innovate our offerings to what our clients desire most in their retail experiences. We know convenience is at the top, and Same-Day Unlimited makes shopping at Sephora even more convenient,” says Nadine Graham SVP, General Manager of E-Commerce at Sephora.

For only $49 annually ($59/year in Canada), the service offers unlimited same-day delivery through Sephora.com and the Sephora app, along with the promise to deliver your order to your doorstep in as little as two hours. Additionally, there is a free 30-day trial available to customers.

Graham says that whether you’re traveling, getting ready for an event, or need to purchase a last-minute gift, this tool will be crucial to allow you to get the beauty you need in your hands within hours. “The holiday season is an especially busy time for us all, and Same Day Unlimited will be a critical time-saving tool for everyone.”

It's worth noting the service is only available in the US and Canada as the orders are fulfilled via the closest stand-alone Sephora location to the delivery address. “Those who do not have a Sephora nearby, they can still get their products delivered via free shipping, available online and on the app. Any Same Day orders placed after 4pm local time are processed the following morning,” says Graham.

This is just one of many initiatives Sephora has taken to make the beauty industry more accessible to everyone. The introduction of Sephora Same-Day Unlimited comes after the retailer's free shipping promotion for all Beauty Insider members, which also included the option to have their favorite products automatically restocked. “We have heard loud and clear from clients that convenience is paramount,” explains Graham.

“In the past few years, we’ve doubled down on Omni convenience with the launch of offerings like BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up in Store) and Same-Day Delivery, as well as more recent developments like free shipping with no minimum required, and an auto-replenishment subscription where clients automatically receive their products on a cadence that works best for them.”

Before enrolling in the Unlimited program, customers can try Sephora's Same-Day Delivery service on their order for a fee, starting at $7 on the website and mobile app. “Clients can sign up for the service by adding the subscription to their basket or clicking on Same-Day Delivery when shopping for a same-day eligible product. They are then directed to a page where clients can opt to initiate a free 30-day trial,” Graham concludes.

To sign up as a Beauty Insider and receive the aforementioned advantages, go to Sephora.com.