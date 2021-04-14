Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
It's official: Spring is here. And while we've already begun to celebrate this warmer weather with bold eyeshadows and lighter moisturizers, Sephora has given us one more reason to celebrate with its Spring Savings Event.
Now through April 19, score up to 20% off your entire order, depending on your beauty insider status. Rouge-level shoppers will score 20% off, VIBs take 15%, and Beauty Insiders will grab 10% off. All levels get free shipping, and you can use code OMGSPRING to save. From brand favorites by Sunday Riley to La Mer, trust us when we say you don't want to sleep on these product discounts.
Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for our favorite buys to stock up on during the Sephora Spring Savings Event.
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Cream
Normally $39, Now $30-$33
Achieve the look of a perfect night's sleep every morning with this magical cream. Formulated with a batch of ingredients like collagen and vitamin C, you'll say goodbye to sleepy eyes and dark circles.
Fresh Soy Cleanser
Normally $38, Now $30-$34
Trust me when I say I've been using this holy grail product for three years, and it is my absolute favorite face wash out there. Not only is it super hydrating and leaves your skin feeling squeaky clean, but it's also made with a clean belt of ingredients that won't irritate sensitive skin.
La Mer Créme De La Mer Moisturizer
Normally $190, Now $152-$171
Adored by celebrities and skincare gurus alike, La Mer's signature moisturizer is a luxe spa treatment in a jar. The super-rich and buttery formula and will replenish skin, redness, and any dull texture with each use.
Laniege Up Sleeping Mask
Normally $22, Now $18-$20
Apply this insider-favorite lip mask pre-bedtime and wake up with refreshed lips. It also comes with a handy brush for easy application and a rich berry complex that smells delicious.
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Normally $39, Now $31-$35
You're one-swipe away from a flawless finish with Laura Mercier's translucent setting powder. It holds makeup in place for up to 16 hours and helps keep your skin oil-free, so your makeup looks fresh from morning to night.
Sunday Riley Good Genes
Normally $85, Now $68-$77
Made with magical ingredient lactic acid, Sunday Riley's popular AHA serum holds a ton of healthy skin benefits—like fixing uneven skin tone, reducing fine lines, minimizing pores, and leaving your skin looking super hydrated and refreshed.
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
Normally $30, Now $24-$27
Available in 30 different shades, this full-coverage liquid concealer will contour, cover any unwanted bumps, and even out skin texture for up to 16 hours.
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
Normally $44, Now $35-$40
Say goodbye to runny sunscreens for good with this life-changing product. It goes on completely clear and blends into your skin without drying it out—perfect for priming the skin before applying your makeup. Did we mention it's also reef-safe, oil-free, and super lightweight?
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Normally $23, Now $19-$21
Give your brows the uplift they deserve with Anastasia Beverly Hill's Brow Wiz. Complete with a super sleek brow pencil and spoolie brush in one, the brows of your dreams are easily achievable.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Normally $19, Now $15-$17
It's no secret Fenty Beauty has a lot of amazing products, but this OG gloss bomb definitely takes the cake. Made with shea butter, this gloss adds a shiny finish to your lips with just one swipe.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting BHA Liquid
Normally $30, Now $24-$30
If you're battling hormonal acne or maskne, listen up. This powerful Paula's Choice solution will help smooth over tumultuous skin on even the most sensitive skin types. Dab it on a cotton pad post-cleansing and you'll be amazed at the results.
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer
Normally $68, Now $54-$62
This moisturizer is your secret to dewy, hydrated skin. Amino acids, peptides, and stem cell extract will plump up your skin. Plus, the application pump makes it easy to apply the perfect amount every time.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Normally $17, Now $14-$15
Trust us, this little bottle will shrink zits overnight. Featuring a powerful blend of sulfur and salicylic acid, dip a Q-tip in and place it over your blemishes for best results.
Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Lengthening Mascara
Normally $30, Now $24-$27
This mascara is your ticket to big and beautiful lashes. The coated wand helps coat, lengthen, and define each lash from root to tip, and the long-lasting formula means you won't have to keep reapplying throughout the day.
Youth To The People Superberry Mask
Normally $48, Now $38-$42
Chock full of nourishing ingredients like vitamin C, squalane, and trusty hyaluronic acid, this mask will leave your skin super glowy and plump, whether it's pre-bedtime or post-workout,