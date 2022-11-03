All the Beauty Products Byrdie Editors Are Buying During the Sephora Sale

Though the semi-annual Sephora Holiday Savings Event commenced on October 28 for Rouge members, there are still plenty of deals happening. If you need a quick refresher on the details of the sale, we’re breaking down everything you need to know, plus some of the underrated products in our editors’ carts.

Byrdie editors know beauty. Although we’ve gotten our hands on plenty of products over the years, we always have a running wishlist on our phones of others we’re dying to try. Whether it’s a couple tried-and-true products we can’t live without, or newly-launched formulas we’ve been eyeing, the Sephora sale is a great opportunity to treat ourselves without feeling too guilty about the cost.

Jo Malone London Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense Sephora View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Rouge price: $164 VIB price: $174 Insider price: $184 I’m not one to have a signature scent, rather I prefer dabbling with a whole bunch of different fragrances depending on the season. Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense from Jo Malone, however, is the one fragrance that feels right all the time. Since I started using it, I’ve received multiple compliments a day from people I interacted with in passing (like my Uber driver and the lady that washed my hair at the salon) as well as people I’m with all the time, like my boyfriend and my roommate. Each of them said the same thing: You smell so good. In true Jo Malone fashion, the fragrance is complex and unlike anything I’ve ever smelled before. With key notes of poppy, tonka bean, and fig, this floral aroma is addictive, sensual, and versatile, perfect for both cozy winter days and fancy holiday parties. Plus, it's housed in an eye-catching, translucent red bottle that looks unique next to the other perfumes in my collection. —Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 4 View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Spacenk.com Rouge price: $16 VIB price: $17 Insider price: $18 Honestly, TikTok made me buy the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. Like most products that reach viral status, it lived up to the hype. I can’t decide if it’s the lightweight consistency, super-saturated pigmentation, or gorgeous color options to thank, but this blush really gets it right. Because it comes in two finishes (matte and dewy) and a wide variety of hues, there’s a signature shade in the lineup for everyone. My personal favorite is Happy, a dewy cool pink, but I have my sights set on Love, a matte terracotta. I’m also planning on snatching the 3 Piece Set for my younger sister so she can get a festive, rosy flush of her own. —Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer

Supergoop! Mineral Matte Screen SPF 40 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta I Reviewed Supergoop Matte Sunscreen And It Made My Oily Skin Shine-Free Rouge price: $30 VIB price: $32 Insider price: $34 Very often, sunscreen makes my oily skin look even oilier. Since wearing SPF is a non-negotiable every single day, I’ve searched far and wide for a mineral formula that keeps my skin matte but still well protected. This formula from Supergoop is slightly tinted to help offset a white cast but also helps even out my skin tone. I love using it every day, especially on days when I don’t want to wear makeup but don’t want to go out bare-skinned. It has a silicone-like consistency that feels silky when rubbed in and leaves a matte veil of protection across the entire face. It’s not super hydrating, but since I apply it on top of a moisturizer, I don’t mind at all. I just finished my third tube of this SPF 40 sunscreen, so you can bet I’ll be snagging a few more while they’re on sale. —Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Nordstrom Rouge price: $70 VIB price: $75 Insider price: $79 If there is one product that has made a huge (and almost immediate) difference in my skin, it's the Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads. It's an investment, but the blend of AHA and BHA exfoliating acids works like no other product I have tried. The first wipe sloughs off dead skin cells and clears pores, then after two minutes, you swipe on the second pre-soaked pad to soothe and hydrate for your glowiest skin ever. While the pads are gentle enough to use daily, I find that once or twice a week is plenty for me to get the results I want (plus, it makes a pack last so much longer). I haven't had this product in my routine in almost a year and this sale is my sign to pull the trigger on a purchase. —Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor

Lawless Make Me Blush Talc-Free Velvet Blush Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Lawlessbeauty.com Rouge price: $23 VIB price: $25 Insider price: $26 As a makeup obsessee I have tried many, many products over the years, so to call anything a favorite is a feat of the formulation. Not only do I love the shades of Lawless Make Me Blush, it remains the top-performing blush in my collection. I own several shades—Soft Nectar, a bright happy pink, and Indian Rose, a more muted berry tone are my most used. The powder never looks dry or dusty on the skin. It's also a clean formula but it's not that barely there, clean look you might expect. It is simultaneously high pigment and looks like you are naturally flushing that shade. Do I need another blush? Probably not. But I have my eye on the Vintage Love shade, a light plummy pink, that will complement and add life to my fair, sun-deprived skin all winter long. —Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor

NARS ​​ Laguna Bronzing Cream Sephora View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Ulta Rouge price: $30 VIB price: $32 Insider price: $34 With so many cream bronzers launching recently, it's hard to find one that really stands out. But this creamy, matte, and blendable formula is one of the best options on the market. It's incredibly pigmented, meaning that a little bit goes a very long way, and it comes in a nice range of shades that vary in depth and tone. Once applied to the skin, it lasts all day long without fading. If you like to combine bronzing and contouring into one easy step, I highly recommend checking out this user-friendly, matte formula. —Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Dior.com Rouge price: $30 VIB price: $32 Insider price: $34 The makeup category that I'm the pickiest about is concealer—there are only a few that I rate highly, and this is absolutely one of them. It's creamy, lightweight, and blendable without sacrificing coverage. It works beautifully to conceal and brighten my under-eye area, and I really appreciate that once set, it's pretty resistant to creasing. It's a bit pricey for a concealer, but I believe it's well worth the money—especially if you snag it during the sale. —Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer

Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Rouge price: $27 VIB price: $29 Insider price: $31 During the winter, I love reaching for calming masks to soothe and hydrate my skin. Cold temperatures, low humidity, and tons of wind can take a toll, even on my oily skin, and this mask does an incredible job of comforting my skin and providing some much-needed moisture. If you struggle to maintain a healthy moisture barrier, I recommend trying out this calming overnight mask. —Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer

Ranavat Mighty Majesty Fortifiying Hair Serum Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Bluemercury.com Rouge price: $56 VIB price: $60 Insider price: $63 This product is like a natural and Ayurvedic bond repair. It goes to work adding shine and moisture to the hair cuticle for a high-gloss look, but also works to prevent damage from heat-styling and soothes itchy dry scalp. I love the process of applying it to my hair—the scent is out of this world, and I can rub any remaining product into my hands. It leaves my double process shiny and smooth. —Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil Sephora View On Sephora View On Goop.com Rouge price: $47 VIB price: $50 Insider price: $53 I discovered this scent when looking for a Le Labo dupe, but now, I prefer it to Santal. The combo of sandalwood, vetiver, and amber really nails that woodsy fragrance I crave as we head into winter. I love that this comes in a roller bottle so I can apply it throughout the day whenever I need a refresh. —Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Curlsmith Miracle Shield Heat Protectant Leave In Teatment Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Rouge price: $22 VIB price: $24 Insider price: $25 This is a go-to that I apply as soon as I towel-dry my hair before combing, and before a blowdry. It’s loaded with proteins to help prevent breakage and damage from heat, but also works as a styling aid, helping my curls to form without that awful crunchy feeling. I love that it can tamp frizz without silicones—it’s also free-from sulfates and parabens, which is good for my color, and peace of mind. —Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Anastasia Beverly Hills Nouveau Palette Anastasia Beverly Hills View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Anastasiabeverlyhills.com Rouge price: $44 VIB price: $47 Insider price: $50 Admittedly, it’s been a while since a palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills has spoken to me, but this one is fantastic. Initially, it was the unique color story that intrigued me—I love the rich earth tones combined with some wearable pops of color. Once I put it to use, I was thoroughly impressed with the quality. The matte shadows are pigmented and blendable (and slightly less powdery than the brand’s typical formula), and the metallic shades create a major impact on the eyes in just one layer. If this palette catches your eye, you won’t be disappointed. —Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer

NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil Sephora View On Sephora View On Narscosmetics.com Rouge price: $22 VIB price: $23 Insider price: $24 At this point, I’ve purchased this lip pencil at least 8 times. My current one has given me all that it had to give, and it’s time for a replacement. I have a thing for a matte lip, and this one delivers that look without drying out my lips (thanks to the vitamin E oil it's infused with). It’s lightweight and stunningly red without being too bright, smoldering if you will. I’ve gotten countless compliments on it, and it’s been my go-to lip pencil for years now. If it weren’t on sale, I’d still buy it without hesitation because it’s the perfect red, in my humble opinion. Maybe I’ll grab two. —Dominique Hobdy, Senior Commerce Editor

Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eau De Parfum Sephora View On Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Bonanza.com Rouge price: $192 VIB price: $204 Insider price: $216 For months now, I’ve been stopping into random Sephoras, beelining to the fragrance section and sampling this gorgeous scent to remind myself of its magnificence. Still, I have not been able to bring myself to drop the $240 for it. And even though I’ve spent a significant amount of money on perfume before (Byredo gets me every time), for some reason there’s been a hesitation. However, I think the time has come. I have this ultimate goal of being like Rihanna and having a reputation for smelling impeccably good and I genuinely believe that this scent, with notes of peche de vigne, blood orange, and patchouli will get me that much closer to my dreams. The peach is so subtle, earthy, and curiously seductive that I’m officially adding it to my collection. It’s been a long time coming. —Dominique Hobdy, Senior Commerce Editor

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick Sephora View On Sephora View On Goop.com Rouge price: $38 VIB price: $46 Insider price: $43 A cream blush is my secret weapon when it comes to creating a natural-looking contour with a crease-free finish. This one is ultra-hydrating, which makes it easy to go on, blendable, and moisturizing to skin. I like to go up to my eye line, so I need a moisturizing formula that won’t settle into the fine lines around the eye area. This one melts into the skin easily. It’s an investment but can double as a lip tint and I love a good multi-tasker. —Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum Sephora View On Sephora View On Vegamour.com View On Vegamour.com Rouge price: $46 VIB price: $49 Insider price: $52 I don’t have an issue with hair shedding (thankfully), but after one too many slick-back buns, my hairline could use a little more fullness. I’ve heard rave reviews about the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum (one of which was from my mom), so I figured that this was the best time for me to snag a bottle of the best-selling hair growth serum while it’s available at a discount. No matter what your hair growth goals are—improving hair density, reducing signs of shedding, or promoting thicker hair—I highly recommend grabbing a bottle while it’s still available. —Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer

ILIA Natural Limitless Lash Mascara ILIA View On Amazon View On Iliabeauty.com Rouge price: $22 VIB price: $24 Insider price: $25 I tend to be a minimalist when it comes to makeup (at least during the day!) but great mascara is one of my go-to products. I’m always on the hunt for formulas that don’t clump, flake, or irritate my sensitive eyes or my contact lenses—and I’m happy to report that this mascara checks all of those boxes (and many more). It separates my lashes, adds length and rich pigment, and lasts all day. Bonus: it also looks chic in my makeup bag or on my bathroom counter. If you’re in need of a new everyday mascara, snag this one while it’s on sale—you won’t regret it. —Avery Stone, Commerce Director

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF30 Sephora View On Sephora View On Cultbeauty.com View On Drjart.com Rouge price: $42 VIB price: $44 Insider price: $47 I absolutely love a multi-tasker, and this CC cream—a true makeup-skincare hybrid—is one of my favorites. Its green-to-beige color neutralizes the look of my redness-prone skin—my complexion always looks and feels radiant after applying it—and I love that it includes mineral SPF 30 for some extra sun protection. (Don’t forget your dedicated sunscreen, though!) You can also layer this product underneath your foundation, but if you prefer lighter-coverage makeup products, this one can totally stand on its own. Grab it now while it’s on sale. —Avery Stone, Commerce Director

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick Sephora View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Credo Beauty Rouge price: $39 VIB price: $41 Insider price: $43 I’m a total sucker for bronzer, especially because I’m not all that into blush (thanks to my already rosy cheeks from rosacea), so I need my bronzer to pull double duty and then some. And out of the literally dozens I’ve tried over the years, there’s no better multi-tasker than Westman Atelier’s Face Cream Cream Contour Stick in Biscuit—a shade so delightfully neutral but with enough oomph that it looks like I’m standing in my best light all day long. The stick applicator is totally foolproof to use and the silky product just glides right across my cheekbones, forehead, and down the sides of my nose and blends just as easily. I also love that it doesn’t have a hint of shimmer or glitter, but the dewy finish leaves a highlighter-level shine. —Kaitlin Clark, Senior Beauty Commerce Editor

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Better B Niacinamide Serum Sephora View On Sephora View On Drsturm.com View On Goop.com Rouge price: $116 VIB price: $124 Insider price: $131 For pricier products like this hero serum from Dr. Barbara Sturm, the Sephora sale is *the* time to splurge. My skin is reactive, oily, and is as dry as the Sahara, but The Better B Niacinamide Serum has completely changed my skincare routine—and my skin. My complexion overall has improved tenfold: The redness from my rosacea has eased significantly, my pores look smaller, and my skin just simply looks healthy to the point where I don’t feel like I need to wear makeup or even tinted moisturizer 24/7. Plus, the hydrating marine plankton extract soothes that post-cleanse tightness feeling and preps my skin for my moisturizer. It’s truly a do-it-all product for me—and a bottle lasts for months, even using it twice a day. —Kaitlin Clark, Senior Beauty Commerce Editor

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush 4.6 Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Tower28beauty.com This Tower 28 Tinted Balm Will Give You Summer Skin All Year Rouge price: $16 VIB price: $17 Insider price: $18 As someone who’s tried dozens of blushes (the majority of them being cream formulas), I can say confidently that this pick from Tower28 is top tier. It comes in vibrant shades that look flattering on every skin tone to give you a lit-from-within look, and it can also be used as a lip tint if you’re going for something simple and monochromatic. I love that the shades completely warm up my complexion and give a nice glow, so I can even skip bronzer and highlighter after. It also accomplishes what’s nearly impossible in cream blush formulas—it lasts all day (even after commuting with a mask on). —Shannon Stubbs, Updates Writer

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Ecosmetics.com Rouge price: $115 VIB price: $122 Insider price: $130 Fragrance names can be fairly abstract—and sometimes irrelevant—but I haven't heard of one so accurate to the smell as this perfume from Margiela. The scent is light and clean without being too stuffy, almost like the smell of a comforter that’s been freshly washed with a luxury detergent. I found it in the search for a fragrance for the cold weather, and I like that it has a winter/fall feel without being too rich or musky—making it perfect for everyday use. —Shannon Stubbs, Updates Writer