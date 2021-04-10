10 Must-Have Products From the Sephora Collection

Is there anything on Earth as satisfying as a spontaneous trip to Sephora? Roaming the beautifully lit aisles, taking in the blended scents of the perfume, and treating yourself to something new and exciting to make yourself feel your most beautiful. And of course, it's always fun to play around with makeup, especially makeup that doesn't belong to you (but make sure to sanitize, I don't want you getting an eye infection.) Sephora carries some of the biggest names in luxury beauty, but one of the best sections of Sephora is actually the Sephora Collection, the retailer's in-house brand. Sephora Collection is all about outstanding beauty at an excellent price: you can get a brush set, a face mask, lipstick, and everything in between, all without really hurting your pockets. Their Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipsticks are always getting buzz, and it's absolutely worth the hype in every way.

Fast Facts Founded: In 1996 as the in-house brand for omni-retailer Sephora. Based In: San Francisco. Pricing: $-$$ Best Known For: Creating accessible, affordable, and sustainable beauty products for the Sephora loyalist. Most Popular Product: 12 Hour Contour Pencil Eyeliner, Face Mask, Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick Fun Fact: Sephora Collection is focused on leveraging the latest innovations in packaging and ingredients to ensure they are doing their part to reduce the impact on the earth, creating products made of 30% recycled glass and biodegradable exfoliating wipes, which decompose in about the same time as a grapefruit. Other Brands You’ll Love: NYX, Bobbi Brown, Colourpop

The Sephora Collection's origins are simple: Sephora saw a gap in their retail stores to create quality products at an accessible price point and set out to create a collection that offered every product that consumers might want. Because the brand that was created and fostered within Sephora’s walls, that means they have access to things like heaps of customer insights, a spot-on-trend pipeline, and some of the industry’s best merchant and product development teams. Now more than ever, accessible, affordable, and sustainable beauty products are important to the Sephora shopper. Their goal is to inspire makeup lovers everywhere to learn and confidently play with beauty without breaking the bank. Looking to learn more about the best of the Sephora Collection? Read on for our 10 favorite products.