5 "Selling Sunset" Outfits That Will Make You Feel Like $75 Million Bucks

Just in time for summer, Sunset Boulevard's real estate It Girls are back for season six of Netflix's Selling Sunset. Our favorite agents from The Oppenheim Group are once again busy making their savvy real estate deals—with a touch of drama, of course.

While we love gawking at the mega-mansions of LA's elite—from picturesque few-million finds to the ever-present $75 million house (will Davina manage to sell it this season?)—the cast's outfits are another big reason to tune into the show. From Mary Fitzgerald's monochrome sets to Christine Quinn's consistently outrageous sartorial choices, everyone at Oppenheim knows exactly how to make a statement.

In preparation for the new season, we've rounded up the best looks from over the years. Scroll on for five of the best Selling Sunset outfits to recreate for house tours, the office, or a gossip-filled lunch with your crew.

Chelsea's Knit Neutrals

Netflix

Since joining the show in season five, Chelsea Lazkani has given us countless on-point looks to choose from (and the perfect appetite for drama), but this neutral outfit is one we could easily wear ourselves. Add a couple of chic details like gold hoops and a leather bag and we're ready to close on some homes.

Christine's Gingham Gone Wild

Netflix

Believe it or not, this is one of Christine Quinn's tamest looks in Selling Sunset history, but nonetheless, it makes a chic statement. The always-glowing agent paired a gingham set with a white corset top and silver shades for a not-so-average real estate ensemble.

Shop The Look Zara

Zara

Miaou

Emma's Barbiecore Jumpsuit

Netflix

Emma Hernan's Selling Sunset outfits are a vision board for a real life Barbie. It's rare we see her in a color other than hot pink, but she always pulls off the bold shade with ease. Here, the star sports a bubblegum pink jumpsuit paired with a hot pink handbag, proving the only thing better than pink is more pink.

Mary's Sunshine on Sunset

Netflix

Mary Fitzgerald loves a bold color, especially when it comes to her blazers. Her uniform usually consists of a bright-colored, monochrome set paired with pumps and a statement necklace—an outfit formula that works well in countless situations.

Shop The Look Milly

Zara

Adina Eden

Heather's Star-Studded Monochrome

Netflix

This creamy monochromatic look makes it seem as if Heather Rae El Moussa just stepped out of a J.Crew catalog, in the best way possible. The agent wears a Rails star button-down (which you can shop below), pairing it with a cream and gold accented mini skirt and a Valentino rockstud bag.