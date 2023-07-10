I’m a Busy Mom, But Make Time for These 11 Self-Care Picks, All On Sale Starting at $13 for Prime Day

In B.C. times, or those years “before child” in my life, self-care often meant hours at the gym to clear my mind, followed by a sauna and steam session, maybe even a massage and linking up with my girlfriends for a glass of champs. Now that I come with a toddler in tow, I only dream of taking such indulgences.

These days, an afternoon nap in cozy PJs, a nourishing body cream, or extra morning espresso are tiny indulgences that help me take care of myself as a busy mom who seems to prioritize everyone’s needs over my own. However self-care looks to you, the one thing its practices should leave you with is a feeling of nourishment. But if you’re like me, you might wait for a deep discount to add that next self-care purchase to cart.

So, calling all moms, Amazon Prime Day is upon us, which means thousands of self-care goodies are on sale. We’ve combed through the best of them to find the ones worth loading into your cart. Ahead, find mom-approved self-care products that have helped me in small, but meaningful ways put myself first, if only for a few, but precious moments.

Cozy Earth Premium Bamboo Sheets, $240, (Originally $369)

“Nap when the baby sleeps.” As if. Now that my daughter is older, however, naps are a regular part of our routine. They might not be the most glamorous form of self-care, but they sure feel amazing. And they feel even more amazing when your bed is oh-so-cozy. These bamboo sheets are the perfect temperature for hot sleepers, as they are breathable and airy and feel luxe against your skin. They seem to get softer every time I wash them. Oprah is a fan of these bestsellers; scoop them up now to save over $100.

Juna Nightcap Sleep Gummies, $34, (Originally $42)

If you require assistance in falling or staying asleep, these gummies can help. They’re made with magnesium citrate to bind to GABA receptors in your body, which has a soothing regulatory effect helping you relax into slumber. They also contain phytomelatonin, which is naturally derived from plants and helps your body produce melatonin. It’s non-habit forming and sugar-free.

Tammy Fender Luminous Morning Crème, $76, (Originally $95)

I discovered this brand when I was pregnant when I was on the hunt for skincare with natural, quality ingredients and sustainable packaging. The Luminous Morning Crème is a splurge, but one that’s totally worth it in my book. I love the ritual of applying this cream—the uplifting citruses including Neroli and Sweet Orange essences are invigorating and the lightweight texture works for daytime. It also gently illuminates for a bare-faced look. Suitable for all skin types, this formula is especially supportive of oily, combination, or blemish-prone skin.

Project E Beauty Skin Rejuvenation Photon Mask, $112, (Originally $170)

Spa at-home with this LED-device that has thousands of five-starred reviews on Amazon. It has seven color settings, each designed to treat different types of skin concerns, from fine lines to acne. We love it to boost collagen, clear and tighten your skin, reduce lines and wrinkles, and improve skin tone.

Rael Pore Melting Pack, $13, (Originally $19)

These are so satisfying—rather than ripping blackheads out like pore strips of generations past, these work by softening clogged pores for an easy extraction. Because let’s face it, who has time for a facial?



Pura D’Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner, $28, (Originally $39)

Postpartum hair loss is a total thing, and many new moms experience hair loss after pregnancy. It hit me worse around four to five months postpartum, and I wanted a solution that would stimulate growth without toxins. Four years later, I’m still using this shampoo and conditioner duo—love the plant-based formula that thickens with Biotin. The scent is fresh, clean, and simple.



LOLA Washable Period Underwear Panties, $16, (Originally $20)

Is it weird to think of period underwear as life changing? Because I most certainly do, and not for the reason you think. While, yes, these panties are excellent for when that time of the month rolls around, I also love them for postpartum incontinence and tell every woman I know to pack a pair for her hospital stay, because they’re way more comfy (and chic) than the mesh diapers they give you post-labor.

Gut Instinct by HUM Nutrition, $22, (Originally $26)

A blend of 10 strains of probiotics, including Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium to encourage biodiversity in your microbiome help keep bloating at bay. A flatter stomach is only part of the reason I love this formula, which not only eases digestion, but helps kickstart immune support so I can feel light on my feet.

Naturopathica Manuka Honey Creamy Body Lotion, $36, (Originally $48)

Manuka honey has proven healing properties, but I love how soft and luxe it makes my skin feel. Pro tip: warm a dollop of this lotion in your hands, then massage into your calves for an instant pick-me-up. This formula is quick to absorb and doesn’t sit on top of your skin, but gets straight to work with an herbal infusion of soothing oils and extracts to soften the skin beneath your chin.

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bag, $32, (Originally $47)

I’m including this pick here because these silicone baggies are a mom-must. I fill them with healthy snacks to store in my purse—nuts, cheese, crackers, fruit, so I always have something on hand. They are dishwasher safe and perfectly sized for kids’ lunches. They work great for leftovers, too.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $169, (Originally $199)

If you’re a “But first coffee” mom, why not make it an espresso? The precision brewing makes an excellent cup of Joe. I love the taste of Nespresso pods, but you can use any pods with this machine. 15 percent off is a great deal for a brand that has rare sales, too.