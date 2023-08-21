Selena Gomez Goes Full Y2K With a Messy Updo and Bright Pink Nails

Lately, Selena Gomez has been all about muted glamor. Beauty moments like fluffy brows, slightly shimmery pink nails, glossy lips, and hair bows, are her go-tos. However, in celebration of her upcoming single, she is glamming it up, venturing into a Y2K Barbie aesthetic with hair, nails, and an outfit reminiscent of the turn of the century.



On August 17, Gomez shared a teaser photo for her new single, "Single Soon," on her Instagram story, wearing a very Y2K manicure and outfit.



In the photo, Gomez is showing off her nails, which were 100% Barbiecore. Each nail was medium length and almond shaped, and the bright plastic pink reminds us of our peak Barbie days.



She paired the nails with a 2000s hairdo that matched the vibes of her mani—keeping the front half of her dark hair down and in a face-framing middle part, and then pinning the back half of her hair up in a stylishly messy bun with loose strands and plenty of volume.



Her makeup also matched the pretty in pink vibes. Plump and glossy baby pink lips meet a shimmery gray and muted pink eye shadow look; which was exaggerated by voluminous lashes, sculpted brows, and a flawless complexion.



Gomez’s outfit, though, was what really sent the look into Y2K. She wore a bedazzled, slinky, pink chainmail dress with a slight plunge in the front that gave mega-Paris Hilton clubbing era meets Dua Lipa’s La Vacanza Versace collaboration. Those vibes continued to the jewelry, where she layered a long gold butterfly charm necklace with pearl chokers—one of which had an “S” for Selena on it. She also wore multiple gold bracelets on each arm, some matching gold rings, and big gold hoop earrings to complete the look.



If you are looking to match her Y2K energy or celebrate her upcoming single, we have you covered with a step-by-step to achieve her “life in plastic” nails.



As with any manicure, you will want to remove any polish you currently have on your nails, then cut and file to desired length and size—medium-length almond to match Selena. After that, apply some cuticle oil to your cuticles to soften and push back. Then, wipe clean and get ready for color.



Choose your favorite shade of light pink—we like Butter London’s Fruit Machine Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer ($18)—and go in with two to three coats, applying the next one after the first one has dried. Once complete, seal it together with one to two coats of a coordinating top coat. Then, viola, you are fully on board for Gomez’s next musical era—or your next night out.