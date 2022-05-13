We Found Every Product in Selena Gomez's Viral TikTok Skincare Routine

Think about it: In her more than 20 years in the spotlight, have you ever seen Selena Gomez looking anything less than glowing? After countless red carpets, films, appearances, television shows, and performances, the multi-hyphenate mogul is finally letting us in on her top skin-saving tips and tricks, right down to the exact products she uses every day.

Selena Gomez's full skincare routine, shared on TikTok, instantly went viral, racking up more than a million likes (and several million views) in just a few hours. Over just a few seconds, she demonstrates for fans everything from her preferred toothbrushing style (vigorous—love it!) to her luxe nighttime moisturizer (set to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams"). Ahead, we're exploring the Rare Beauty founder's complete evening routine.

Naturally, the first order of business is makeup removal. Gomez first wets her face with a few blasts of Evian Brumisateur Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray ($12) to prep her face for cleanser. Once her skin is sufficiently damp, she uses the La Mer Cleansing Foam ($95), working the product in with her fingers before spritzing on more Evian and using a white washcloth for some light exfoliation and to help wipe the makeup away.

With her skin makeup-free and silky-soft, it's time to move on to Selena Gomez's favorite serums. First, she pats in a few drops of Dior Capture Totale Serum ($85), a potent blend of modified hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts from a Dior-grown longoza flower, before following it up with the eye-area counterpart, the Dior Capture Totale Eye Serum ($75). Gomez uses the eye serum's cool metal tip first to capitalize on the soothing, depuffing benefits, before tapping the remaining product into her under-eyes with her fingertips.

To give her serum a little time to sink in before moving on to the next step (smart), Gomez takes a few minutes to brush her teeth. While she doesn't specify the exact brand of toothbrush she's using, the black color and glossy finish do make it look pretty sleek. Once minty-fresh, it's time for moisturizer. Opting for an all-time classic, Gomez spreads on a pearl-sized amount of La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream ($95) from a travel-sized jar (TSA logistics queen) all over her face and décolletage.

Finally, it's time for Gomez to wrap things up and get to bed. She first treats her eye area to the (very selfie-worthy) Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches ($75) and slicks on a coat of fan-favorite EOS Lip Balm ($5) in an unknown scent. With a final wink to the camera, she peels off the patches, gives us a quick look at the plump, totally luminous finished look, and ends the video.

If you're suddenly desperate to wash your face (and listen to Rumors), you're not alone. Shop everything Selena Gomez uses below—consider her TikTok a blessing from the universe to upgrade your own routine.