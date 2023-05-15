Selena Gomez's Soft French Manicure Is a Minimalist's Dream

Since her post about wrapping season three of Only Murder’s in the Building, Selena Gomez has been laying low on social media. Sure, she’s been posting about her brands, Rare Beauty and Wondermind, here and there, but we’d bet that she’s enjoying some well-deserved me time after a busy start to the year. Of course, one of the top ways to do self-care is through pampering, and that includes her recent manicure.

On May 15, Gomez’s long-time nail artist Tom Bachik shared a photo of the star’s manicure with the caption, “Perfect for spring American manicure.” In the shot, Selena wears a romantic hot pink dress with a square neckline, puffed shoulders, and tiny red polka dots all throughout. She accessorized the dress with two diamond rings, one with a red fabric band and the other with a green fabric band.

@tombachik/Instagram

Gomez typically wears manicures that are neither too long nor too short, and this manicure’s medium-length almond shape is no exception. Her nails feature a pale pink base and a soft white tip that’s diffused at the border. It’s the perfect example of an American manicure, which was popularized in recent times with the milky French manicure trend.

An American manicure and a milky French are super similar—the only real difference is the color that one would use as a base. (American manicures call for neutral or pale pink colors, whereas a milky French manicure requires a sheer cream or white polish.) But the application is pretty much the same—both manicures rely on a softer border between the base and tip, which is what differentiates the styles from a classic crisp French.

We recently spoke with Bachik about creating a milky French manicure at home, and the process is super simple. First, prep the nails by pushing the cuticles back and buffing them out for a ridge-free finish. Then, grab your favorite sheer pale pink or nude nail polish, as well as a French white nail polish.

“The key to this look is to apply the French white line first, then applying the color over the top will help to create that hazy American manicure look,” Bachik said previously. “If you want even a hazier look, use a makeup applicator sponge or sponge eyeshadow applicator to apply your thin white line just along the edge or your tip.” After you’ve landed on the opacity of your liking, Bachik recommends applying two layers of top coat “then reapply a fresh coat of clear every three days to refresh the shine and add a new layer of protection.”