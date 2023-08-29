We Found Every Beauty Product Selena Gomez Wears in Her "Single Soon" Music Video

Fans have eagerly been awaiting Selena Gomez’s return to music, and she delivered by dropping her new song, “Single Soon." The accompanying music video has a little something for everyone, including an excellent Sex and the City Post-it note breakup reference and Gomez doing karaoke. But if you ask us, the best part is Gomez's beauty look—we've already sung the praises of the “bubblegum disco” nails she wore in the video. Now, Gomez’s makeup artist, Melissa Murdick, shared a full breakdown of the look.

"It was supposed to be really sexy, but fun and lighthearted," Murdick says on TikTok as she explains the inspiration behind the look. "I did more of a strong eye that has purple tones to it. I did a pink glossy lip, and a bronze glowy cheek."



Murdick used all Rare Beauty products, first shaping Gomez’s brows with the Brow Harmony Precision Pencil ($19) in the shades Rich Taupe and Cool Brown, and then evened out the star's complexion with the Liquid Touch Flawless Foundation ($30). Then, she used a fluffy eyeshadow brush to apply the lightest shade from the Magnetic Spirit Eyeshadow Palette ($25), working her way from the lid to the browbone to create a glowing base. Next, she used the palette’s maroon shade to sculpt out the crease, flicking the product up towards the temples to create a cat eye shape.

To define the eyes, Murdick applied the new Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Liner in True Black ($19). “I use [the liner] to fully and really darkly line the entire waterline of the eye,” says Murdick. “I went over it several times to get it nice and deep. Then, just at the outer corner on the upper lash line and the lower lash line, I added a bit of the liner because we’re really working on creating the base of an extended eye shape.”

After applying liner, Murdick then used the deep shimmery purple from the same Magnetic Spirit Eyeshadow Palette to smoke out the liner on the upper and lower lash lines. Murdick mentions, “The darkest part of the eye is going to be the liner with this smoked-out purple, which I also flick out towards the temple to help create that cat eye shape.”

Murdick then applied the Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer ($22) under the eyes to clean up fallout and “sharpen up the shape” of the liner. Finally, Murdick reveals what could possibly be the most important part of this look: the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20). “With this look, it’s important to go really heavy on the mascara,” she says. “I did multiple coats on the top and bottom lashes in order to make them really pop and give us that strength to the eye.”

Gomez’s glow was on another level, and Murdick created it by mixing the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in Happy Sol ($26) with the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Mesmerized ($25). After shaping the face, Murdick says she used the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter in Mesmerized ($25) “to really drive home that glow.” Finally, she added a flush to Gomez’s complexion with the Soft Pink Liquid Blush in Hope ($23).

To tie the whole look together, Murdick lined the star’s lips with the Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Worthy ($15) and then added a light layer of the With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Empathy ($16). “To keep the color sheer and soft, you can pat it on with a finger or just put it on top of your lip balm,” Murdick closes. A final spritz of Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Mist ($27) locked in Gomez’s single era look.