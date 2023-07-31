Selena Gomez's Rhinestone Manicure Is a Glam Take on the Naked Nail Trend

Selena Gomez may be the #1 most followed woman on Instagram, but she still posts photo dumps to her grid like any other girl. Her latest carousel, posted on July 29, captures Gomez over the past few months enjoying dinner, traveling with friends, and sitting in multiple hair and makeup chairs working on a glam look. What stood out most, however, were her subtle rhinestone nails.

It's a mani so good Gomez posted it twice: First while wearing an olive-green metallic top, silver hoop earrings, purple eyeshadow, and pink lip gloss and second in a more “quiet luxury” outfit that featured a black crew neck, thick-framed sunglasses, and a slicked-back braid.

@selenagomez / Instagram

Her longtime nail artist Tom Bachik is without a doubt for the look. Most likely, he first prepped Gomez's nails to a medium-length coffin shape and then added a semi-transparent seashell-colored base with a holographic pink polish. To add a bit of glitz, Bachik then finished the manicure with a rhinestone smile line on her pointer and ring fingers, plus a single rhinestone on her pinky finger.

@selenagomez / Instagram

By using a semi-sheer color, Bachik was able to let Gomez’s nail growth peer through, creating a naked nail effect. It’s the perfect manicure if you want something sparkly that is subdued enough to wear every day.

Luckily, recreating Gomez’s rhinestone nails is a lot easier than it seems. First, buff and file your nails, then use a ridge-filling base coat for a smooth finish. Next, apply one coat of a sheer pale pink polish (we love the Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer ($16) in Milky Pink), and then apply a coat of holographic topper like Gitti’s new Nail Highlighter ($22). Finally, seal your nail polish with a high-shine top coat and finish the manicure by applying Nail Art Rhinestones ($7) in whichever pattern you choose.