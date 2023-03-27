Selena Gomez Shares Her Favorite Lip Combo With Rare Beauty's Brand-New Lip Oil

She fills us in on Rare's latest launch.

By
Bella Cacciatore
Bella Cacciatore
Bella Cacciatore

Bella has been in editorial for four years, and has been with Byrdie since June 2022. Most recently, she was at Glamour magazine for nearly four years, where she covered all things beauty.

Published on 03/27/23
Selena Gomez wearing the Rare Beauty lip oil

Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is undeniably one of TikTok's favorite brands. Her mega-pigmented liquid blushes are basically the definition of a viral beauty product, and her new Silky Touch Highlighter has experienced similar treatment. Hot off the heels of expanding Rare's blush and bronzer range, Gomez is back with a new launch, and it only makes sense that it would be one of TikTok's favorite product categories: lip oil.

The Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil doesn't go on sale until March 30, but we caught up with Gomez for an early look at the sure-to-be-viral product. Ahead, Gomez answers my pressing questions about the new launch and her favorite lip hacks, plus I take the oil for a spin.

Rare Soft Pinch Lip Oils

Rare Beauty

The Product

"I wanted to make a lip product that created the same effect that the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush does for cheeks, but for lips," Gomez tells Byrdie. "Something that adds a flush of color but that’s comfortable and buildable. I always loved the effect of a lip tint but didn’t like that they made my lips feel dry. This lip oil has a really special texture. It's comfortable and applies like a jelly but transforms into an oil that’s nourishing. One swipe, and your lips look so full. I love how easy you can build up the color without it getting sticky."

Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Lip Oil campaign

Rare Beauty

The Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is unlike anything on the market. It has a light tint and a jelly formula that melts into an oil to keep lips moisturized (and shiny!) all day long. Apply one coat for a sheer wash of color, or build it up for a bolder lip look. The lip oil has a gentle plumping effect and contains jojoba and sunflower seed oil to hydrate and protect lips. It comes in eight shades, ranging from muted berry to nude brown, and is cruelty-free and vegan.

The oil is super versatile and can be worn on its own or paired with other lip products for a custom finish. Gomez's favorite way to wear it? "For a natural, everyday makeup look, I really like Hope, a nude mauve. I'll pair it with the Kind Words Matte Lip Liner ($15) in Worthy, a muted mauve, or something a little more pink like Humble, a rose mauve."

My Review

Bella wears Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Lip Oil

Bella Cacciatore

The first time I tried the Soft Pinch Lip Oil, I didn't fully get it, but it's quickly become my go-to lip product. It's definitely not what I expected when I heard "lip oil"—it's more of a gel-like texture with a subtle plumping feeling as soon as you apply it. When you rub your lips together, the gel melts into a glossy oil, but it's not crazy shiny or sticky. My favorite part is the tint—these are much more pigmented than a typical lip oil and leave behind the perfect popsicle stain that lasts all day. I've been loving the shade Honesty for a barely-there '90s brown.

You can shop the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Lip Oil for $20 on March 30 at Sephora.com.

