Selena Gomez Shares Her Favorite Lip Combo With Rare Beauty's Brand-New Lip Oil

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is undeniably one of TikTok's favorite brands. Her mega-pigmented liquid blushes are basically the definition of a viral beauty product, and her new Silky Touch Highlighter has experienced similar treatment. Hot off the heels of expanding Rare's blush and bronzer range, Gomez is back with a new launch, and it only makes sense that it would be one of TikTok's favorite product categories: lip oil.

The Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil doesn't go on sale until March 30, but we caught up with Gomez for an early look at the sure-to-be-viral product. Ahead, Gomez answers my pressing questions about the new launch and her favorite lip hacks, plus I take the oil for a spin.



The Product

"I wanted to make a lip product that created the same effect that the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush does for cheeks, but for lips," Gomez tells Byrdie. "Something that adds a flush of color but that’s comfortable and buildable. I always loved the effect of a lip tint but didn’t like that they made my lips feel dry. This lip oil has a really special texture. It's comfortable and applies like a jelly but transforms into an oil that’s nourishing. One swipe, and your lips look so full. I love how easy you can build up the color without it getting sticky."

The Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is unlike anything on the market. It has a light tint and a jelly formula that melts into an oil to keep lips moisturized (and shiny!) all day long. Apply one coat for a sheer wash of color, or build it up for a bolder lip look. The lip oil has a gentle plumping effect and contains jojoba and sunflower seed oil to hydrate and protect lips. It comes in eight shades, ranging from muted berry to nude brown, and is cruelty-free and vegan.



The oil is super versatile and can be worn on its own or paired with other lip products for a custom finish. Gomez's favorite way to wear it? "For a natural, everyday makeup look, I really like Hope, a nude mauve. I'll pair it with the Kind Words Matte Lip Liner ($15) in Worthy, a muted mauve, or something a little more pink like Humble, a rose mauve."

My Review

The first time I tried the Soft Pinch Lip Oil, I didn't fully get it, but it's quickly become my go-to lip product. It's definitely not what I expected when I heard "lip oil"—it's more of a gel-like texture with a subtle plumping feeling as soon as you apply it. When you rub your lips together, the gel melts into a glossy oil, but it's not crazy shiny or sticky. My favorite part is the tint—these are much more pigmented than a typical lip oil and leave behind the perfect popsicle stain that lasts all day. I've been loving the shade Honesty for a barely-there '90s brown.

You can shop the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Lip Oil for $20 on March 30 at Sephora.com.

