Selena Gomez's Rainbow Nails Pair Perfectly With Spring Weather

Selena Gomez knows how to do a killer beauty look—she is, after all, the brain behind one of TikTok's favorite makeup brands. But, despite her skills with a makeup brush, her manicures are actually where we find the most beauty inspo. Take, for example, her recent neon jelly nails, which have us anxiously awaiting summer. Luckily, she also has the perfect nail inspo to get us through spring with her latest rainbow manicure.

On April 7, Gomez’s go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, posted a photo of the star’s bright rainbow nails. Gomez paired the manicure with a silky lime green dress with gold hardware connecting the dress to a single strap. She matched the hardware to her gold ring and has what seems to be a few strands of turquoise hair draped over her shoulder.

The manicure is both fun and mature since it features a spring-ready rainbow palette, but with an earthy twist. Instead of opting for pastel rainbow shades (like Bachik did when he created Gomez's "Skittles" nails over the winter), Gomez wore colors that have a little more depth. On each thumb, Selena wears a vivid coral color; on her pointer fingers, a mustard yellow; on her middle fingers, a bright chartreuse; on her ring fingers, a rich turquoise; and on her pinky fingers, an eggplant purple.

Whether Bachik posted a snap of a brand-new manicure or a throwback is still up in the air, but that doesn't matter—the mature rainbow manicure is both on-trend and perfect for the most indecisive among us. The vivid shades are a reminder that spring is officially here, and is such an easy way to play with color. Quasi-ombre manicures, which feature gradients of different hues from the same color family on each finger, have been hot for a while, and Gomez's bestie, Taylor Swift, also just wore multi-colored nails for her recent “Eras” manicure.

If you want to test the manicure out for yourself, you can either go all-in and wear deep red, yellow, green, blue, and purple colors on your nails, or try a half-rainbow of all cool shades (like green, blue, indigo, purple, and magenta), or all warm shades (like salmon pink, red, orange, and yellow). And have fun with your manicure—if creating a full-on rainbow manicure is too bright for your taste, you can create a muted rainbow French manicure or try a gradient of neutrals for a similar effect.