How Selena Gomez Went Platinum Blonde In Just Eight Hours

Hot off the presses: Selena Gomez is officially a blonde.

The Rare Beauty founder decided to jump on the post-quarantine hair experimenting trend and dye her signature brunette hair an ashy platinum blonde. And if we weren't already thinking about changing our hair color for summer, we definitely are now.

Selena Gomez

Gomez turned to a trusted source to make the big change: her long-time hair colorists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri.

"We’ve been doing Selena’s color for over a decade now,” said the co-owners of Nine Zero One Salon in a press release. “She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change.”

Obviously, Gomez’s new ashy blonde color isn’t from your average box hair dye. “This blonde is unique to her, as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone,” said the colorists. “It’s an edgier look and perfect for summer.”

Lee and Capri started prepping Gomez’s hair with the In Common Crystal Serum to protect it before they started highlighting. Then, they highlighted “every hair on her head” with Joico’s Blonde Life Lightening Powder and Lumishine 30 Volume Creme Developer.

The pros let that process for a bit and then took the lightener off once Gomez’s hair had lifted to a pale yellow. They then tapped down her root with Joico’s LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 5NA with 5 Volume. They applied an all-over pre-toner with equal parts of the demi-permanent liquid in 8NW + 10NW, followed by a second toner of the demi-permanent liquid in 10V.

To finish off the process, they applied In Common’s Crystal Cashmere Treatment to "lock everything in and bring her hair back to life.”

“The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach, and 8 hours of hair magic,” said the pros. “Definitely worth it. Her hair looks and feels amazing!”

To help Gomez maintain her bright blonde tone and banish brassiness at home, Lee and Capri recommended using the Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo every third wash. They suggested using the In Common Magic Myst Universal Elixir daily to give her hair extra vitamins and added shine.