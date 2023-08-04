Selena Gomez's Pearl Shimmer Nails Are Fit for a Princess

Selena Gomez’s nails have been all over our mood boards lately, and they all share one common factor: shimmer. Though the multipennate star is no stranger to wearing color—she's worn everything from a vintage wallpaper mani to a "Skittles" rainbow manicure—these days she’s opting for sheer, sparkly nails. Her recent pearly nail look is the perfect example.

On August 3, Gomez posted a series of photos wearing a long white dress with short billowed sleeves and a square neckline with a bow in the middle and shirring in the waist. She paired the outfit with a romantic half-up half-down hairdo courtesy of hairstylist Marissa Marino, a soft smoky glam from makeup artist Melissa Murdick, and completed the look with silver hoops and all-white loafers with geometric flowers.

Gomez's whole look gave off princess vibes, and her nails were no exception. Gomez’s longtime nail artist Tom Bachik created the look, first applying Aprés Nail’s Neutral Medium Gel-X Tips ($15) in the shade Maisie to create a coffin-shaped nude base. After that, Bachik applied Aprés Nail’s Gel Couleur ($15) in Cloud Nine to each nail, adding a soft milky white color. Finally, Bachik finished off her manicure with a coat of the shade Cherub from the Aprés Nail's Heavenly Top Coat Set ($70) to add a shimmery, holographic finish to her nails.

This isn’t the first time Gomez’s manicure was inspired from above—a little over a month ago, Bachik created “angel nails” on the star, using the same Heavenly Top Coat on Gomez’s bare nails. She also wore a shimmering milky manicure last week, just with a rhinestone twist, which leads us to believe that sheer shimmery nails might be Gomez’s thing this season.

Though Bachik used all gel products to craft this mani, you can easily recreate Gomez’s manicure with standard polishes. After filing your nails, buffing your nail plate, and using a ridge-filling base coat, apply one to two coats of sheer white nail polish like Dazzle Dry’s Nail Polish ($22) in Fine China. After that, use a polish with fine shimmers inside, like Gitti’s new Nail Highlighter ($22), and then seal everything in with your favorite top coat.