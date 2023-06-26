Selena Gomez Enters Her Barbie Era With a Pastel Mani

As someone who produces an Emmy-nominated show, runs a beauty empire, and constantly releases chart-topping songs, it makes sense that Selena Gomez just spent the last few months enjoying life in Paris, staying msotly offline. Gomez is back in the States, and while her Instagram has been a bit quiet since her return, we just got a glimpse of her baby pink Barbiecore manicure.

On June 26, Gomez’s nail artist, Tom Bachik, posted a photo of Gomez wearing bright baby pink pants and a navy sweater as she held out her hand, showing off her perfect pink manicure. Her nails sit at a medium length and feature a soft coffin shape, and Bachik painted the star’s nails with pastel pink nail polish. He captioned the photo "Barbie-Core 🎀💅🏼."

This is very possibly a throwback photo, but the timing seems too perfect. With Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie, the Barbiecore trend—which first surfaced last summer— has experienced a second life this season. Stars like Lizzo, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber (just to name a few) have all shared their rendition of Barbie-inspired manicures, but Gomez’s feels different than the rest.

Whereas most Barbiecore manicures tout vivid bright pink shades, Gomez’s nails are somewhere between a strawberry milk manicure and a true Barbie pink manicure. Her nails have the opacity of a traditional Barbie manicure with the muted pink tone of a strawberry milk mani. It’s the perfect pink if you want to dress to impress while watching Barbie in theaters but want to stick with a more pared-down, pastel version of the trend.

Luckily, recreating Gomez’s manicure is super simple. First, push your cuticles back and file and buff your nails to your preferred shape. Pastel colors can settle into imperfections on the nail bed, so you’ll want to start by applying a ridge-filling base coat, like the Dazzle Dry Bare Transform ($24). After that, apply two coats of any pale pastel pink color, like Essie’s Nail Polish ($20) in Fiji or Ella+Mila’s Nail Polish ($11) in Pink Drink, and then apply a high-shine top coat. If you want to take it up a notch, you can add cute gems or nail decals or choose a pastel pink nail polish with a touch of shimmer.