Selena Gomez’s Hit Show "Only Murders in the Building" Is a Fall Beauty Vibe

There are few things I find more comforting than a good fall show. The first slight chill in the air is my reminder that it's finally time to return to my safe space: Stars Hollow. Of course, the crown jewel of fall television is undoubtedly Gilmore Girls, with its ever-present foliage and general cozy vibe. Still, other classics like Friends and Gossip Girl also have enough autumn-friendly episodes to keep me peacefully streaming through November. And thanks to Selena Gomez, I have yet another seasonally appropriate series to add to my fall must-watch list.

Not only does Gomez's new Hulu hit, Only Murders in the Building, give me that fall feeling, but it also offers something that none of my other favorites do: ample autumn beauty inspiration. Apologies to Blair Waldorf's headbands and Rory Gilmore's lip-balm-only routine, but I'm not particularly inclined to recreate either show's signature beauty aesthetic at home.

Gomez's character Mabel, on the other hand, serves up fall-friendly looks in every episode, from her matte brown lips to her flushed cheeks. To learn more about the inspiration for the show's glam, we turned to Jackie Risotto, the makeup department head for Only Murders in the Building. Keep reading to find out how she dreamed up Mabel's look, exactly which products she used on set, and more.

The Inspiration

If you haven’t tuned in yet, the show centers around Mabel and her two neighbors (played by Steve Martin and Martin Short), who team up to solve a murder that occurred in their swanky New York apartment building. The plot itself was enough to hook me minutes into the pilot, but it’s the show’s rich, autumnal color palette (think: jewel tones everywhere) that pulled me in even deeper. And according to Risotto, it’s no coincidence that the show’s color aesthetic is present in Mabel’s beauty looks as well.

"Any time I'm creating the look for a character, there are certain elements I take into consideration, including the year, location, and season," she tells us. "After that, I dive deep into makeup trends that are relevant to that time while taking the actual character into consideration as well."

To complement Mabel's trendy, fall-appropriate wardrobe of mustard-colored coats, thick cream knits, and plaid pieces, Risotto created a beauty template for the character that fits the season but also reflects her personality. "Mabel's aesthetic is someone who is very strong and driven," she says. "I wanted to show her confidence through her makeup."

Risotto also took into account Gomez's personal tastes when deciding on Mabel's glam. "Selena is such an icon that I considered her style and overall vibe in my research for Mabel," she tells us. The result is a beauty look marked by soft, flushed skin, neutral eyes, and pops of color on her lips. It's a makeup vibe that's perfect for fall and one I'll be trying to recreate all season. Luckily, Risotto told us exactly how to pull it off at home.

How to Get the Look

"The key to achieving Mabel's look is keeping the skin natural and soft with a flirty, romantic eye," says Risotto. On set, she used products from Gomez's own line, Rare Beauty, to get the look. However, Risotto notes that the secret to camera-ready skin starts way before the makeup chair. "It's so important to make sure you drink a lot of water, limit caffeine, and stay moisturized, especially during colder months," she tells us. "Staying hydrated will provide a natural glow to the skin from the inside out."

During filming, Risotto started every day by prepping Gomez's skin with the Always an Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer ($26). "The primer provided the perfect base for a hydrated, smooth, and long-lasting finish," she says. Once her skin was ready for makeup, Risotto went in with the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation ($29), a serum-like foundation that helped her achieve the soft, glowy look she wanted.

To add some color, Risotto leaned into Gomez's Stay Vulnerable collection since it's filled with soft colors that "really complemented the character." For Mabel's dewy cheeks, she applied the Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush ($21), a cream formula inspired by the flush that creeps up when we feel most vulnerable (a sensation that Gomez's character becomes increasingly familiar with throughout the show). "Blush is making a comeback, and my favorite look is a flushed glow that looks effortless," says Risotto.

For Mabel's flirty eye looks, the makeup artist used brown and peach shadows to create soft smoky eyes further defined by thick, dramatic lashes. The brand's new Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20) can create a similar effect at home. "Another trend I'm loving is soft neutrals for the eyes in a pearly finish topped with a subtle eyeliner just on the outer corners of the eyes," she says. Risotto finished Mabel's look with fall-appropriate lip colors, ranging from matte nudes to the dusty rose shade she wears during her instantly iconic NYC power walks.

And there you have it: a soft, romantic makeup look that will go perfectly with all of your autumn fits. Now, if only I knew where they got that mustard teddy coat.

