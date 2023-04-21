We're Copying Selena Gomez's Neon Lime Nails This Summer

Selena Gomez is a certified nail icon at this point. Her manis run the gamut, from elegantly simple to incredibly detailed tiny works of art. But the one throughline is usually a bold color. While Gomez keeps it simple with her day-to-day style, she's never afraid to have fun with her nails, making rainbow "Skittle" nails and neon brights her signature.

On April 20, Gomez's go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, who also paints the tips of J. Lo and Nicola Peltz, shared a photo of her neon lime manicure, cementing her status as the queen of bright nails. The mani is simple, with a long length and a soft square tip, and it's a perfect lime popsicle shade of neon green. Gomez paired the nail look with a neon bathrobe, a bright pink eye look, nude lip gloss, and some glistening body oil.

Bachik captioned the photo with #TBT, so it's safe to assume it's an old photo. That being said, the entire look, from the eyeshadow to the manicure, is still the perfect inspiration for the upcoming warm weather. In fact, you could even see Gomez's lime nails as a cousin of the "lemonade nails" trend that's popping off this spring.

While neon nails are one of the easiest ways to pack a punch with your manicure, they're notoriously difficult to get right since they can often look streaky or patchy. Luckily, the fix is simple: just prep your nails with a coat of white polish to make the shade really pop. Just be sure to wait until the white fully dries before moving on to your bright shade so you don't dilute it (for a similar look to Gomez's, try two coats of Orly's Neon Green Paradise, $10). Then, finish off the look with an extra shiny topcoat, and your go-to summer mani is sorted.