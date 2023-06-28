Selena Gomez Just Tried Out the Naked Nail Trend With a Barely-There Manicure

Since wrapping season three of Only Murders in the Building back in April, Selena Gomez has been living out our summer vacation dreams with a two-month trip to Paris (AKA croissants, cafés, romanticizing your life). But now she's stateside and back in action, dropping project after project over the past few weeks: Season three of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere in August, and Rare Beauty will launch a new fall collection on July 6.

Rare Beauty

To gear up for the launch, Gomez just shared a campaign featuring an angelic take on the naked nail trend. In stills from the Rare Beauty shoot, she wears a brown leather top with various silver earrings. Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a rusted smoky eye with the brand's upcoming Eyeshadow Stick ($22), Liquid Liner ($21), and Brow Pencil ($22) to match her outfit, and she paired the look with a peachy glossy lip (which we think is the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, $20) and a flush of blush (most likely from the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $23).

In the photo, Gomez wears a perfect minimalist mani, courtesy of her longtime nail artist Tom Bachik. Bachik revealed in an Instagram post that he first prepped Gomez’s nails with his new Nail Care Travel Set ($29), creating what he calls “flawless cuticles.” Then he applied one thin coat of the Aprés Nail Gel Couleur ($15) in Forgotten Film to her entire nailbed, saying that it created a “light, angelic look to contrast with her makeup.”

Her nails align perfectly with the current naked nail trend, which touts wearing nails either bare or barely polished. Although people are embracing the trend to avoid getting a manicure, Gomez shows how the manicure can work in your favor when going for bolder makeup or hairstyles.

But that’s not all, folks–besides, what’s a beauty campaign if there’s just one beat to photograph? Vanngo also created a graphic eye look for the star, using the upcoming Brow Harmony Precision Pencil to create feathery brows, the All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow for reflective lids, and the Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Liner for a smoky winged liner look complemented by a hovering graphic eye.

Bachik was right: with a manicure so fresh, we can’t stop staring at her eyes—and we’re on the edge of our seats to fill our carts with Rare Beauty newness.