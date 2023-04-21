Selena Gomez's 20 Best Manicures Over the Years

Selena Gomez wears many hats: actress, singer, style icon, and entrepreneur come to mind. She's also the founder of Rare Beauty—the brand behind TikTok's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush—and has given us plenty of beauty inspiration over the years. But an often overlooked part of her beauty routine is her nails. Over the years, Gomez has worked with manicurist Tom Bachick to serve a constant stream of fresh manicures, from minimalist nudes to loud neons. Discover all of her best nail looks, ahead.