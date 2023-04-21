Selena Gomez's 20 Best Manicures Over the Years

Selena Gomez wears many hats: actress, singer, style icon, and entrepreneur come to mind. She's also the founder of Rare Beauty—the brand behind TikTok's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush—and has given us plenty of beauty inspiration over the years. But an often overlooked part of her beauty routine is her nails. Over the years, Gomez has worked with manicurist Tom Bachick to serve a constant stream of fresh manicures, from minimalist nudes to loud neons. Discover all of her best nail looks, ahead.
Rainbow Tips
Can't choose just one color? Wear them all. Gomez's go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik (who also paints the tips of J.Lo and Margot Robbie, to name a few), created this Skittles manicure look for her to wear to Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch. To create the multi-colored effect, Bachik used Mia Secret Gelux Gel Polishes in Maya Blue, Peppermint, Peace & Love, and Bleu de France.
Classic Red
A bold, simple set of red nails is timeless, and Bachik used the hue on his client for the 2022 Critics' Choice Movie Awards, proving that a standout mani doesn't have to be complicated.
High-Shine Emerald
It’s easy wearing green when it’s a high-shine deep emerald like the one Gomez wore to the SAG awards in 2022.
Naked Nude Nails
Consider this the no makeup-makeup of manicures. It’s hard to nail the perfect nude, but Bachik did just that for a Rare Beauty campaign. It's all about nail shape and health for this look, which he achieved with a perfectly buffed and filed shape and a "lip gloss" finish.
Vampy Crimson
Turn a classic red manicure on its head by upgrading the shade for a vampy shade. Gomez sported this mani by Bachik for the Vanity Fair Hollywood issue.
Pearly White Tips
An all-white mani goes with anything and everything, making it the perfect neutral for your nails, and Bachik chose it for Gomez's shoot with Rolling Stone.
Barely-There Beige
A hue similar to your skin tone elongates fingers, and Bachik painted Gomez's almond tips in a beige-nude color for a sexy effect.
Shimmery Nude
Bachik created this shimmery look with Apres Nail Natural Medium Stiletto Tips and Apres Gel Color in shade Forgotten. It's the ideal manicure to screenshot when you need something subtle with a hint of drama.
Pearly Emerald
Bachik gave Gomez this mani for the holiday season, but green sparkly polish can actually work any time of year.
Sunset Yellow
Bachik himself dubbed this happy hue “sunset yellow.” It especially popped against Gomez’s fuchsia dress for the premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Clean & Clear
We can’t say it better than Bachik did in his Instagram post of this mani: “So fresh and so clean.” Its simplicity speaks to the power of a perfectly manicured nail.
Buttercup Yellow
This mani sure is spring-ready, courtesy of the pale buttery yellow hue. Then there’s the flawless oblong oval shape and high-shine finish to complete the look. You can copy a similar look with the Butter London Patent Shine Nail Lacquer in Bit of Sunshine ($18).
Dirty Martini Green
Gomez and Bachik made a strong case for matching your nails to the dirty martini with this olive green hue that'll look good on a wide range of complexions.
Jelly Red
Bachik put his spin on the neon jelly nails trend with orange jelly polish and on a round edge tip. The simplicity makes the color pop even more.
Petal Perfection
For this vintage floral look, Bachik filed Gomez's medium-length nails into an almond shape, applied a glossy black base, then hand-painted a range of flowers onto each nail, with gold-leaf centers.
Geometric Rhinestones
This mani is all about the 3D effect. On Instagram, Bachik revealed that he used OPI Baby Take a Vow, then added iridescent shimmer with OPI Professionals Chrome Effects Pay Me in Rubies with No Wipe Top Coat. “Finish the look with an artsy Swarovski crescendo of sparkle and make your way to main stage!” he wrote.
Confetti Shimmer
Confetti nails are perfect for when you're looking for a festive yet effortless design. "The creative for @selenagomez's #Rare had a very ethereal and whimsical fairy feel," Bachik posted on Instagram. "For #nails, we went with a soft medium-length oval with a holographic sparkle to complete the look."
Rhinestone Milky French
For the Look at Her Now music video, Bachik gave Gomez’s French manicure a major twist by applying rhinestones in a mix of patterns. Switching up the stones made it even more playful while maintaining a sophisticated vibe.
Reverse French
As if the spin on a French mani with a black base wasn’t cool enough, Bachik painted the underside of Gomez’s nail a vibrant red. Consider it the Christian Louboutin red soles effect for your fingers.
Contrasting Glitter
This ombre glitter manicure Bachik created for Gomez packs multiple trends into one look: Texture, ombré, and serious sparkle.