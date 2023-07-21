Selena Gomez's Muted French Manicure Is the Low-Maintenance Trend to Try This Summer

Selena Gomez is a multihyphenate queen: Whether we’re perusing our Spotify playlists, watching TV, or even going about our beauty routine, she’s there. While it can seem difficult to juggle being a producer, actor, singer, and brand founder all at once, Gomez somehow still makes time to spend with the people she loves—and paint her nails. Her latest muted French mani needs no salon to recreate.

On July 19, Gomez posted a photo of herself with her younger sister, writing in a caption, “I love my little me—she’s cooler than I’ll ever be.” The duo wore matching slicked-back buns and black tops, and Gomez topped her outfit off with gold hoops, rings, and a black coat. She wore brushed-up brows, perfectly lined eyes, and terracotta lips to finish it off.

@selenagomez / Instagram

Gomez’s outfit was giving “quiet luxury” to a tee, and her naked French manicure completed the look. Gomez’s nails sit at a medium-length almond shape, featuring an ultra-sheer nude color throughout. Gomez is likely wearing either two coats of an ultra-sheer polish or one coat of sheer polish—either way, it’s a manicure technique that lets her growth peer through, creating a faux-French look.

People all over TikTok are tapping into the naked mani—which calls for wearing no polish or barely-there polish—to give their nails a break or forego their bi-weekly salon visits. “I am so sick of going to the nail salon every two weeks to sit and get a gel manicure,” says @sydneyv.nichols, who first coined the trend on TikTok. “I decided in January that unless it was a special occasion, like a work meeting or a wedding, I was going to rock naked nails.” Since then, we’ve seen countless celebs like Nicola Peltz Beckham, Kylie Jenner, and Sofia Richie Grainge tap into the trend. Now, with Gomez on board, we’re sure that bare nails will be The Thing this season.

Think of the muted French manicure as a suggestion rather than an actual step-by-step look. You can tap into the trend by wearing nothing save for cuticle oil or opt for a sheer nail job like Gomez. Choose sheer nail polishes like the Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer ($13) in Soft Glow to recreate the actor's naked nails.