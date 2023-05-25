Selena Gomez's Soft Matte Rich Girl Nails Will be Everywhere This Summer

Selena Gomez stays booked and busy. She's the definition of a multi-hyphenate: she’s a singer, runs both a beauty brand and a wellness brand, and just finished wrapping the third season of Only Murders in the Building, the Hulu-original series in which she both produces and stars. Her latest flex despite her busy schedule? Well, it’s the matte “rich girl” nails she wore on set.

On May 25, Gomez’s manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a throwback photo of the star's manicure with the caption “Rich girl nails on set.” Bachik was present during the filming of season three, and has previously posted BTS shots with Gomez. This time around, the photo shows Gomez wearing a grey mock neck sweater, a matching grey coat, a chrome ring, and silver hoops as she sips on a coffee that she likely procured from craft services.

Her skin and jewelry shines as she holds out her hand to show off her rich girl manicure. Her nails sit at a medium length and feature a coffin shape with soft edges. What makes this mani "rich" is the soft nude pink shade, which matches her skin tone almost perfectly. Bachik first coined the term rich girl nails for a similar nude manicure that he created for Jennifer Lopez—yet, unlike Lopez’s rich girl nails that had a high-shine finish, Gomez’s nails feature a soft-matte texture that makes them look even more natural.

Her nails, plain and simple, are the epitome of a “my nails but better” manicure since their semi-sheer opacity, skin-toned hue, and matte finish make them look like her *actual* nails. (Real nails aren't shiny!) And they’re pretty trendy, too—after what feels like years of high-shine and chrome manicures, we’ve seen an uptick in matte nail designs, which leads us to believe that manicures like Gomez’s will be everywhere this summer.

Rich girl nails are almost too easy to DIY—you’ll just need the right tools for the job. First, push your cuticles back and file and buff your nails to your desired shape, then apply a ridge-filling base coat to your nail beds. After that, apply two coats of sheer nude color that matches your skin tone. Finally, seal the manicure in with a matte top coat, like the Manicurist Green Matte Top Coat ($14).