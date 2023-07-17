Selena Gomez's Bright Pink Mani Is Giving Malibu Barbie

The Barbiecore trend began last year when hot pink graced runways and celebs alike, and thanks to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, it's become a full-fledged cultural phenomenon in 2023. With the film’s premiere only days away, we’re seeing Barbie-themed manicures, hairstyles, and outfits everywhere. It’s hard to choose a favorite, but Selena Gomez’s latest Malibu Barbie manicure is in the running for a spot at the top.

On July 16, Gomez posted a series of photos to her stories, featuring a pale pink dress adorned with pink roses, a dusty rose handbag, and her new Barbie pink manicure. In the first photo, she clutches her open handbag and, as if to have an impromptu “What’s in My Bag” moment and shows off her Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm ($20) in the second slide.

Her Barbie nails act in contrast to the muted tones of her ‘fit. According to Gomez's longtime nail artist Tom Bachik, he created a medium-length coffin shape on the star and then painted each nail with the Aprés Gel Couleur ($15) in Sweet Cheeks. The pink is less of a bright magenta, a la Valentino pink, and more of an '80s-inspired bubblegum. It’s the perfect polish color if you covet the current Barbiecore trend but still want something that will go with your vintage looks or toned-down outfits.

This isn’t the first time Gomez riffed off the Barbie nail craze—a few weeks ago, Bachik created a pastel Barbie manicure for the Only Murders in the Building actress. And with Lizzo’s light pink Barbie French and Megan Thee Stallion’s Barbie aura nails, it’s clear that you don’t always have to do hot pink to get in on the Barbiecore trend.

If you want to recreate the look at home, you can use the same polish as Bachik or consider Le Mini Macaron Gel Polish ($10) in Bubblegum Crush, Le Manoir Gelcare Gel Polish ($20) in Barbara Pink, or the Orly Nail Polish ($11) in Kaleidoscope Eyes for a standard DIY nail job.