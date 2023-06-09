Selena Gomez Does Classic Glamour With Winged Liner and a Cherry Jello Mani

After wrapping season three of Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez has been laying low on Instagram, only posting photos on rare (ha, ha) occasions. As it turns out, Gomez was in Paris this whole time, likely enjoying some much-needed R&R after months of hard work. Well, the multi-hyphenate actor, singer, producer, and brand founder just hopped online and showed off her red Jello manicure.

On June 9, Gomez took to Sephora France’s Instagram account to thank the retailer for supporting her and Rare Beauty, which is now sold in France. Gomez reveals that she’s been in Paris for the past two months while decked out in a gorgeous outfit. She wore a white silk button-up ticked into a black pleated skirt with white stripes, and her stylist Kate Young paired the look with gold heart-shaped hoops and gold rings. She looked like a true Coco girl, and hairstylist Dayaruci added a Chanel hair bow at the top of the actor’s half-up half-down style.

Gomez’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a smoldering beat on the star and first chiseled out her crease with a matte brown shadow. Vanngo then smoked black liner along Gomez’s upper and lower lashlines before dragging the color out to a wing. Next, he added a pop of coral blush to her cheeks before finishing off the look with the Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Wise ($15) and the Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Creative ($20).

Red nails are pretty synonymous with Parisian beauty, and Gomez topped her look with a classic cherry Jello manicure. Nail artist Huberte Cesarion created a long almond-shaped manicure with a bright red color throughout, which is in line with the reigning Jello manicure trend that calls for a pop of vibrant nail polish with a juicy, high-shine finish. The manicure style has been popping off with the celebs—with Zendaya, Megan Fox, and now Gomez cosigning the trend, we think Jello nails will be everywhere this summer.

To get the look, first file and buff your nails to your preferred shape, and then apply a ridge-filling base coat to ensure a smooth finish that’ll boost shine. Then, apply two coats of bright red nail polish like the Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour ($32) in shade Incendiaire 147. Finally, finish the entire routine off with a high-shine top coat.

