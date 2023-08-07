Selena Gomez Just Confirmed That Hair Bows Are the Accessory of the Summer

Selena Gomez has plenty of things lined up this summer, including a new Rare Beauty collection and a new season of Only Murders in the Building premiering on August 8. She’s also been cooking a ton with a glam team close by, which can only mean that another season of Selena and Chef is on the way. Despite her busy schedule, she’s looking ethereal as ever lately, including her recent hair bow look.

On August 5, Gomez’s glam team posted several photos of the star’s look. She was spotted with Chef Michael Symon of Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out on The Food Network—confirming our suspicions that filming is under way—and her stylist Erin Walsh dressed her in a red sleeveless Valentino gown with a boat neckline, and bow details on each shoulder. Walsh styled the look with diamond hoops by jewelry brand Melinda Maria and a few diamond studs and mini hoops.

Gomez looked like a literal present, and her bow hairdo was the finishing touch. Gomez’s longtime hairstylist Marissa Marino first parted Gomez’s hair down the center and then pulled everything into a ponytail. It seems that Marino then added barrel curls to the ends of Gomez’s ponytail, adding volume and movement to the classic style. Finally, she added a black bow at the base of the ponytail.

Bows have been everywhere since cottagecore became a thing—but thanks to the balletcore trend, bows skyrocketed to the number one hair accessory this year both on and off the red carpet. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Jennie Kim, and Sydney Sweeney have all tapped into the trend, and model Barbara Palvin even wore a bow on her wedding day last month. Gomez’s bow is just further proof that the trend is going nowhere this fall—or winter, as she looks holiday-ready with her red dress and black bow.

Gomez’s makeup artist Melissa Murdick finished the look off with a subtle monochromatic rose makeup look. Murdick first added a rose gold shimmer shadow to the star’s lids and then lined Gomez’s eyes with black liner. After applying mascara and brushing through her brows for a full, feathery look, Murdick added a rosy flush to both her cheeks and lips.