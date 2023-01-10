Selena Gomez Looked Like a Renaissance Princess at the Golden Globes

After a hiatus last year, the 2023 Golden Globes are back and in full force. This year, the guest list is very much stacked, including Selena Gomez, who is nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe award. The actor, singer, and producer is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series in a Musical or Comedy for her performance as Mabel in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Getty Images

We can always count on Gomez to turn a look, and her Golden Globes debut was no different. Stylist Kate Young dressed Gomez in a black velvet Valentino gown with a strapless v-neckline and a high slit. Her dress features gorgeous plum puffed sleeves with their own trains, effectively adding a "dark princess" vibe to her look. And to take the ethereal vibes even further, Young added leaf-shaped diamond drop earrings to Gomez's look. Celebrity Nail Artist Tom Bachik, added an unexpected sparkly accessory to her look with a dazzling nude almond-shaped mani. Bachik used two coats of the Aprés Nail Gel Couleur ($15) in shade Forgotten Film, then topped her nails off with Swarovski pixie dust.

For her hair, Gomez relied on her longtime stylist Marissa Marino, who used all René Furterer products. "I started by blow drying her hair smooth with an Olivia Garden Ceramic Round Brush ($25)," Marino says. "Then, I added René Furterer Style Holding Gel ($30) and pulled her hair into a high ponytail, leaving out her front bang area, and secured with a hair tie." After that, Marino curled Gomez's ponytail before spraying it with the René Furterer Style Finishing Spray ($34). Then, Marino brushed Selena's bangs back into the ponytail and ensured the look would stay all night long by securing her hair around the rubber band. "Lastly, I sprayed with René Furterer Style Shine Mist ($34) for extra shine," says Marino.



As for her makeup, Gomez's go-to makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, relied on Olehenriksen products to ensure a proper base for her glowing glam. He used a combination of the Barrier Booster Orange Ferment Essence ($44) to add hydration to the skin, as well as the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum ($68) for added radiance, and the Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer ($48) to lock moisture into the skin. Vanngo's secret to that Gomez glow is Olehenriksen's new HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil ($58) which just launched today. “I love the new oil with skin-supporting peptides and pure berry oils that help to lock in hydration all day, and extend the wear of makeup," says Vanngo. "I also love to mix a little of the oil with the foundation to get that radiant, glowing complexion.”

Getty Images

For her makeup, Vanngo matched Selena's eyeshadow to her sleeves with a pale purple smokey eye, and added a coral flush to her cheeks, along with a nude plump lip and brushed up brows.

Sure, her dress may serve princess vibes, but Selena's overall glam gives her a royal look fit for her evening at the Golden Globes.