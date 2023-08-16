Selena Gomez Just Revealed Her Secret for Fluffy, Feathery Brows

Everyone’s seen that photo of Selena Gomez wrapped in a blanket, right? Though the star is popping off as a meme right now, Gomez has been on our radar all summer thanks to her many incredible beauty looks. She’s given us plenty of manicure inspo and wore one of the best takes on the Pam Updo—and did it all with perfectly groomed brows. Turns out, her secret this entire time was the Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel ($17), which just launched on August 15.

On August 15, Gomez shared a photo to Instagram wearing a black blazer, thick gold hoop earrings, tiny stud earrings, a slicked-back ponytail, and a peachy glossy lip. The star of the photo is her brows, which have a feathery, brushed-out shape that we thought could only come from a good lamination session. She writes in the caption, “You know how much I love a laminated brow, and I’m excited to finally share that my new Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is here.​ It’s my staple for that natural, fluffy, lifted brow—it holds all day without being stiff, sticky, or crunchy.”

The Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is a clear brow gel that works on all brow shades. In a press release, Gomez notes, “I wanted to create my own version of a laminating gel that you can layer without it getting crunchy or stiff. I love that this gel gives you a lifted look while still feeling like real brow hairs.” While many other brow gels tend to cake up, Rare Beauty’s formula is weightless and applies beautifully, thanks to its tapered brush applicator. The applicator has both short and long bristles, which are necessary when coating brow hairs from root to tip, regardless of brow thickness.

The best part, though? This formula is waterproof, so whether you’ll be sweating at the gym or caught in one of NYC’s chaotic downpours (seriously, why is it so rainy this summer?), your brows will stay intact all day long. Hey, if this brow gel is all of what Gomez is wearing in her brows right now, then I’m adding this to my cart ASAP.