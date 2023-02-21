Selena Gomez's Quick Makeup Routine Is Only Two Products

Getting ready to head to the airport is always a delicate balance. Sure, I would love to arrive in a cozy-chic outfit along with my hair done and the perfect minimal makeup, but I often struggle with the idea of being too put together in restrictive clothing and perfectly coiffed hair while sitting on a plane for hours on end. If you feel the same, I just found the solution: Selena Gomez’s early morning flight skincare and makeup routine.

On February 19, Gomez took to TikTok to share an airport GRWM, where she shows off the perfect quick makeup routine. She captioned the video "6 m flight," and her typo only emphasized the sleepy vibes of the whole video. After wiping the sleep from her eyes, Gomez starts her routine by misting with the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater ($9). Then, the actress washes her face with the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex ($45) to ensure that her skin is free of grime and debris, before patting her skin dry with a towel.

To introduce hydration back into her skin, Gomez applies the Rare Beauty Hydrating Under Eye Patches ($4) and then soaks reusable cotton rounds with the Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner ($43) and wipes the rest of her skin. Afterward, Gomez removes her eye patches and begins by spreading four pumps of the Dermalogica Smart Response Serum ($145) all over her face and neck, following that with a quick layer of the Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum ($92).

With her skin prepped, Gomez moves onto her minimal-yet-effective makeup routine that involves two products: the Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener ($24) and the Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist ($27). She applies the brightener just under her eyes to plump the area and mask the look of dark circles, then sets her entire complexion with the setting spray. The video ends with her lying down in her airplane chair, lowering a sleeping mask over her eyes.



Gomez's routine has a certain "clean girl" feel to it that emphasizes dewy, moisturized skin, making it the perfect glam for any early morning. Sure, she doesn't wear complexion-boosting products like blush, bronzer, or even a lip stain—but she relies on products that will keep her skin plump and moisturized before getting on a plane with notoriously drying air.

Her look is minimal, yes, but it has the perfect amount of coverage and dew no matter if you're headed to the airport, or just want to get out the door in a flash.