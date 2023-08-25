Selena Gomez's Latest Manicure Is a "Bubblegum Disco" Nail Party

Selena Gomez has made her highly-anticipated return to music. Between running a beauty empire with Rare Beauty and starring in a hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, she has somehow found the time to release a new single aptly titled "Single Soon." In it, she sings about freedom from relationships, stress, and go-old-fashioned time with the girls.



After announcing the single, Gomez posted a few snaps of the hair and outfit from the music video: a 2000s half-up, half-down messy bun, middle part look with a bedazzled, slinky, pink chainmail dress from Dua Lipa's La Vacanza Versace collaboration.



@tombachik / Instagram

On August 25, her long-time manicurist Tom Bachik gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the nails from the video on Instagram, posting an up-close shot so we could really see the party at Gomez's fingertips. It turns out what we thought might be a Barbiecore long pink manicure was actually a "Bubblegum Disco Mani" with glitter for days. Ballerina-shaped and medium-length, each nail had a base layer of bubblegum pink polish and a top layer of iridescent sparkles.



If you, too, will be forgoing cuffing season this fall to live out all the girls' nights inspiring Gomez's new single, we have you covered with how to get the bubblegum disco look for yourself. First, like every manicure, you will want to prep your nails. Bachik used his Tweezerman collaboration ($59) to cut, file, and buff.



Once the nails were prepped and applied, he used Après Gel Couleur in the shade "Sweet Cheeks" ($15) to coat her nails with bubblegum realness. Then, for the disco part of "Bubblegum Disco," he went in with his nail palette collaboration with Modelone ($16), using the shade Champagne Supernova on each of the nails. Once dried, he finished off the look with Après Non-Wipe Glossy Top GelCoat ($13).



If you are doing this look at home, you will want to apply cuticle oil to your cuticles to soften them and push them back. Then, wipe clean and cut or file your nails to your desired shape. After following his polish, sparkle, and top coat steps, you will also want to apply nail oil to strengthen your nails and lock in hydration.

After that, all that's left to do is throw on some Donna Summer and dance the night away.