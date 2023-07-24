Selena Gomez Celebrated Her Birthday Wearing a Romantic Pamela Anderson Updo

Though we believe in dressing up any time, your birthday is always the best excuse to be a little extra. Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday over the past weekend, and she looked like a straight-up ‘90s masterpiece. There are many things to note about her outfit, like her bright red 3D floral dress or her perfect Pam Anderson makeup. But we can’t stop staring at her pastel Barbie nails or what we call her “Aaliyah x Pam” updo.

On July 22, Gomez posted a carousel of photos from her birthday bash, where she wore a red strapless mini dress with faux flowers and fringe throughout. She paired the look with black strappy sandals that feature matching red flowers at the heel, plus diamond hoop earrings and a pair of black sunglasses.

Her outfit looked like wearable art, and her side-swept bangs and updo were just as sculptural. Gomez wore her hair in a messy bun, with her hair parted to the side and then slicked back, save for her cascading side bangs. Her hairstylist Marissa Marino created a messy texture in the bun that resembles Pam Anderson's signature updo. Marino then added a swooped shape and a sleek finish to Gomez’s bangs that reminds us of Aaliyah's side-swept ‘do. With stars like Rihanna and Keke Palmer recently tapping into a similar bang style, we predict that fluffy curtain bangs will be swapped out for sleek ‘90s side bangs in the next few months.

Gomez’s nail artist Tom Bachik posted a close-up of the star’s birthday look, noting in his caption that she was “Birthday Barbie” for the evening. Her nails sit in a medium-length coffin shape and feature a pastel pink color all throughout. Gomez seemed to have a Barbie viewing party the day after her blowout event, so it makes sense that an all-pink manicure made its way into her black and red birthday outfit.



Celebrity makeup artist Jenna Nicole created a classic '90s smoky eye on the star, including a matte white eyeshadow on the lid, a smoked-out black wing, and black liner on the star’s waterline and lower lash line. Nicole then added a flush to Gomez’s complexion with a peachy blush, and finally created a glossy pout with a brown lip liner and a pink lip gloss in the center.