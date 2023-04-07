25 Selena Gomez Fashion Moments That Prove She's Forever a Style Icon

Selena Gomez is the newly crowned queen of Instagram (again), so it's no surprise the Only Murders in the Building star and Rare Beauty founder also rules the red carpet. Ever since her Disney days, the multi-hyphenate talent has been showing up and showing out at premieres, awards shows, and more, illustrating her ability to add a personal touch to trends over the years. While we've seen countless stunning looks from the "Look at Her Now" musician, a few red carpet ensembles stand out above the rest. Ahead, find 25 of the best Selena Gomez fashion moments from the early 2010s through today.