25 Selena Gomez Fashion Moments That Prove She's Forever a Style Icon

Selena Gomez is the newly crowned queen of Instagram (again), so it's no surprise the Only Murders in the Building star and Rare Beauty founder also rules the red carpet. Ever since her Disney days, the multi-hyphenate talent has been showing up and showing out at premieres, awards shows, and more, illustrating her ability to add a personal touch to trends over the years. While we've seen countless stunning looks from the "Look at Her Now" musician, a few red carpet ensembles stand out above the rest. Ahead, find 25 of the best Selena Gomez fashion moments from the early 2010s through today.
Golden Globe Awards (2023)
This year, Gomez attended the Golden Globe Awards in a velvet Valentino number with eggplant puff-sleeve embellishments. She paired the gown with Santoni platform heels and shimmering De Beers diamond earrings for a fully glamorous finish.
Critics Choice Awards (2022)
Gomez leaned into her love of the color red for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, in which she wore this peek-a-boo Louis Vuitton gown. While difficult to see in this picture, she paired the dress with a statement Boucheron diamond arrow earring that went through her ear in two places. Naturally, fans lost it over the iconic accessory moment.
Screen Actors Guild Awards (2022)
Another of our all-time favorite Selena Gomez fashion moments: This puff-sleeve Oscar de la Renta look from the 2022 SAG Awards. The stunning choker is the cherry on top.
'Only Murders In The Building' Season 2 Premiere (2022)
Allowing her love of shimmer to take center stage, Gomez wore this Michael Kors Collection cutout number to the season 2 premiere of Only Murders in the Building.
'Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me' Premiere at AFI Fest (2022)
Gomez stole the show at the Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me world premiere—and for more reasons than the fact that the night was all about her documentary film. In terms of fashion, she embodied modern elegance in this asymmetrical purple silk gown by Rodarte.
Hollywood Beauty Awards (2020)
Gomez loves an off-the-shoulder moment, and this ballerina pink Patou mini dress is one of her many looks that prove it. Silver platform heels and an easygoing updo completed the glamorous ensemble.
'Dolittle' Premiere (2020)
Sheer bodycon tops may be a fairly recent trend, but Gomez has been rocking the look for years. In 2020, she wore this color-blocked ballgown from the Givenchy fall 2019 collection for the Dolittle premiere.
American Music Awards (2019)
One of my personal favorite Selena Gomez style moments of all time: This lime green Versace mini dress, which she paired with matching pointed-toe pumps and layered diamond necklaces for the 2019 American Music Awards.
'The Dead Don't Die' New York Premiere (2019)
For the New York premiere of The Dead Don't Die in 2019, Gomez opted for a dramatic Celine LBD, complete with feather sleeves.
'The Dead Don't Die' Cannes Screening (2019)
Gomez looked every bit the movie star when she showed up in a stunning white Louis Vuitton bustier and maxi skirt set for the screening of The Dead Don't Die at her first Cannes Film Festival in 2019.
Cannes Film Festival Gala Dinner (2019)
Gomez opted for a formal take on the classic oversized button-down when she arrived at a 2019 Cannes gala dinner in this off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton minidress.
'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' Premiere (2018)
The star looked like a summer dream at the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premiere in 2018. For the occasion, she wore a blue and white toile Oscar de la Renta skirt set paired with a sparkling clutch and heeled sandals.
American Music Awards (2017)
Gomez looked bad to the bone at the 2017 American Music Awards, for which she arrived in a form-fitting, zip-up leather mini dress by Coach. She paired the statement with a fresh platinum bob and studded pumps.
Met Gala (2017)
In 2017, the Met Gala theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between." To celebrate the creative night, Gomez wore a lace-trimmed, embroidered Coach gown with a high front slit.
'13 Reasons Why' Premiere (2017)
As an executive producer, Gomez showed up to the 13 Reasons Why premiere looking her best. She wore a shimmering orange strapless mini dress from Oscar de la Renta's fall 2017 collection, pairing the piece with matching earrings for a monochromatic moment.
American Music Awards (2016)
The multi-hyphenate talent looked like a real-life princess at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she arrived in a simple yet stunning red Prada gown.
Met Gala (2016)
Dressing for the night's "Manus x Machina" theme, Selena showed up to the 2016 Met Gala in a stud-covered Louis Vuitton gown with a leather bodice overlay, coordinating leather booties, and a black and white clutch.
Grammy Awards (2016)
In 2016, the musician showed off her love of sparkle once more when she arrived at the Grammys in a custom navy cutout gown by Calvin Klein.
Met Gala (2015)
Gomez wowed onlookers at the 2015 Met Gala, where the theme was "China: Through the Looking Glass," in a custom white Vera Wang gown with black tassel straps and a matching white floral headpiece.
American Music Awards (2014)
Gomez showed up to the 2014 American Music Awards looking more regal and refined than ever. Her form-fitting Armani Privé gown featured a boatneck silhouette and an exposed back.
Met Gala (2014)
For her first-ever Met Gala, which was celebrating the work of couturier Charles James, Gomez got off to a strong start in a sleeveless burgundy Diane von Furstenberg gown.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2014)
While Gomez has yet to attend the actual Oscars, she's a regular attendee at the afterparties. In 2014, the actress fêted the silver screen in a keyhole cutout gown from Emilio Pucci, which was every bit nightlife-ready thanks to its sheer skirt.
MTV Video Music Awards (2013)
When Gomez stepped onto the 2013 MTV VMA red carpet, she wowed onlookers with her chosen silhouette. Her show-stopping navy Versace gown featured a peekaboo bustier, and she paired the piece with sheer pumps from the brand.
American Music Awards (2011)
Gomez went for full Hollywood glamour at the 2011 American Music Awards, shining on the red carpet in a champagne Armani gown with fringe detailing.
Grammy Awards (2011)
It turned out champagne was a theme for Gomez in 2011, as earlier that year she also showed up to the Grammys in the shade. This time, it was a shimmering J. Mendel dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a coordinating clutch, that wowed the crowd.