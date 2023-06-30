Selena Gomez's "Angel Nails" Put a Shimmering Twist on the Barely-There Mani Trend

Since returning home from a two-month trip to Paris, Selena Gomez has been on top of her nail game, revealing not one but two stunning manicures just this week. While her previous naked nail and pastel Barbie manicures are a high priority on our mood boards, we *might* have to slot her most recent "angel" manicure into the top of our nail inspo list.

On June 30, Gomez’s long-time manicurist Tom Bachik posted a photo of the star’s heavenly manicure, which sits in a short, square shape. Her nails look like what you’d imagine when you picture a perfect, fresh manicure, and Bachik first prepped them with his new Nail Care Travel Set ($29) to create a flawless cuticle and shape. After that, Bachik painted her nails with Aprés Nail's Heavenly Top Coat ($70) in Cherub, which created a light pink holographic sheen that allows for her natural nail growth to peer through.

Bachick called the manicure "angel nails," and while we do agree that this is probably the manicure that a cherub would wear, we can’t help but be reminded of the naked and seashell nail trends that have been running rampant lately. The naked nails trend is all over TikTok, and calls for wearing either no nail polish or a super sheer one. But instead of just painting any ‘ole pale sheer pink, Bachik tapped into the seashell nails trend, which adds an iridescent, barely there sheen to your manicure. It’s the perfect blend of mani trends if you want something that’s pared down but glitzy.

The polish Bachik used comes as a part of a set, and it’s a gel polish—so if this sounds like too much of a commitment, you can opt for any standard pale pink holographic nail polish, like the Dazzle Dry Nail Polish ($22) in Wink Wink, or the Cirque Colors Sheer Nail Polish ($15) in Soleil. Simply paint the color on your nails, and then seal everything in with a high-shine top coat, et voila, nails that’ll make you look like you floated straight down from heaven.