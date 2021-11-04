How to Treat Sebaceous Hyperplasia, According to Derms

At this point—with our help—you might think that you know everything there is to know about facial bumps. After all, we’ve covered everything from whiteheads and blackheads to comedones and milia. (Pst: If you don’t feel brushed up, be sure to check out our guide to every single type of acne.)

But what about sebaceous hyperplasia? Recently, the common skin condition has been growing in popularity on social media, with the hashtag being viewed more than 45,000 times on TikTok alone.

Considering the seemingly newfound (and growing) interest in the topic, we decided it was time to cover the condition in depth. We asked board-certified dermatologists Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, FAAD, Dr. Rachel E. Maiman, MD, and Dr. Marina Peredo, MD, FAAD, to tell us everything there is to know about sebaceous hyperplasia; read on for what they had to say.

Meet the Expert Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, FAAD, is the founder of Entière Dermatology and a consulting dermatologist for StriVectin.

Dr. Rachel E. Maiman, MD, is a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist at Marmur Medical in New York City.

Dr. Marina Peredo, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.

What Is Sebaceous Hyperplasia?

According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, FAAD, sebaceous hyperplasia is a common, benign condition of the oily glands in our skin (aka sebaceous glands). Most often seen on the forehead and cheeks, Levin says that the condition appears as small yellow or skin-colored bumps usually 1-3 millimeters in diameter. “While the cause of sebaceous hyperplasia is unknown, it presents usually in middle age, and is seen more so in lighter-skinned individuals and those with sun exposure,” Levin explains, noting that there can be a family history as well.

Considering sebaceous hyperplasia is a condition that occurs within the oil glands of the skin, Dr. Rachel E. Maiman, MD, says that a common misconception is that the condition only affects those with oily skin, “though, this is not a strong correlation. Sebaceous glands are, however, highly sensitive to circulating androgens. So hormonal shifts that occur naturally in men and women during certain periods of life are thought to be responsible for why this condition tends to develop in adulthood. In women, for instance, the most common time for sebaceous hyperplasia to appear is post-menopause.”

While sebaceous hyperplasia breakouts are considered an overgrowth, it’s important to remember that they are, in fact, benign. “They are harmless and not cause for concern, but frequently present a cosmetic problem to patients who seek treatment for that reason,” Maiman says.

With that in mind, keep reading for the best treatments for sebaceous hyperplasia.