8 Juicy Summer Skin Tips I Learned From Skincare Expert Sean Garrette

I would take skincare advice from Sean Garrette, no matter his qualifications. He has some of the best skin I've ever seen, it's somehow at once both luminous and velvet-like, free of texture and full of glow. But he also just so happens to have the chops to back it up: He's a licensed esthetician, posts some of the most aesthetically pleasing and educational skincare content on the internet, and hot off a role at a little brand called Fenty Skin, he's currently Dior Beauty's US Skincare Expert—no big deal.



While Garrette's resume may be intimidating, his skincare philosophy is very much grounded in reality. He's all about simple skincare you can actually stick to, with an emphasis on hydration, barrier repair, and hydration. While we may not be blessed with his genetics, it makes you feel like achieving skin like his is actually within your grasp—it helps that he's always down to offer up a product recommendation.

So when I had the chance to chat with him, I knew I would come away with a new tip or two, and I was not disappointed. Below, read eight beauty lessons I learned from Sean Garrette.

