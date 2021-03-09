For the price, the Sdara Skincare Derma Roller is a great option for anyone new to at-home microneedling. The results are subtle, but in just a few weeks, your skin will be radiant and much smoother.

In my opinion, derma rollers are a tool that everyone should have in their beauty arsenal. A gentler version of the microneedling treatments performed by your dermatologist, these tools still offer a slew of benefits, from upping the efficacy of your products to improving skin texture and radiance. Having tried out only one other microneedling tool before with great results, I jumped at the chance to try out Amazon’s best-selling derma roller, Sdara’s Derma Roller 0.25mm. Featuring 540 titanium needles at the dermatologist-recommended 0.25mm length, this wallet-friendly skin companion is said to reduce the appearance of acne scarring and hyperpigmentation, in addition to all the other benefits of at-home microneedling.

I took this simple tool for a spin over the course of three weeks. Did it improve years of sun damage and bring my dull complexion back to life? Read on to find out.

Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Uses: Exfoliates dead skin cells on the face and body, aids in the delivery of skincare products, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, acne scarring, and hyperpigmentation Price: About $25 Best features: Contains 540 titanium 0.25mm needles, About the brand: Sdara Skincare believes that an anti-aging skincare routine doesn’t need to be complicated or contain too many steps, which is why it offers a simple yet potent system featuring a serum, facial oil, and sunscreen, as well as ingestible collagen and tools such as facial rollers and derma rollers.

About My Skin: Healthy, but could use a boost

Overall, my skin is pretty normal, but I do have a few concerns. Having turned 30 earlier this year, my main goal is to stave off any signs of aging while maintaining a healthy glow. My complexion can look pretty dull at times, and I have a number of dark spots and freckles due to my teenage tanning bed obsession. I’m also beginning to notice the faintest of lines forming around my under-eye zone, which I’d like to prevent from getting any more noticeable. With those concerns in mind, I tend to reach for products that will keep me bright and radiant, fade spots, and will keep my complexion dewy and fresh such as vitamin C, AHA and BHA acids, and plenty of antioxidants.

I incorporated Sdara’s Derma Roller 0.25mm into my routine over the course of three weeks, using it in the evening after cleansing and before applying the rest of my nighttime products. Sdara recommends using the derma roller once a week in combination with its vitamin C serum, but having already tested the BeautyBio GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool and using it the recommended three times a week, I used this one twice a week since I knew my skin in could handle it. I remembered that microneedling would leave my skin a little sensitive after using, so I paired it with a gentler vitamin C serum I had already been testing, TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum, followed by a nourishing facial oil, Augustinus Bader’s The Face Oil. This tool can be used on the body, too, but I don’t have any body skin concerns, so I focused solely on my face for this review.

Design: Simple and ergonomic

The Derma Roller 0.25mm is pretty simple in design, which I appreciated. Its plastic body is ergonomic in shape while its microneedle-covered head is the perfect size to cover all areas of the face while still fitting into the smaller, tighter areas in the under-eye zone and around the nose.

It’s a minimal tool—it’s not battery powered and its head is not detachable, but it’s functional and gets the job done.

The Science: A gentler treatment than professional microneedling

Microneedling with a derma roller at home is a bit different than professional microneedling procedures performed by a dermatologist. As dermatologist and assistant professor Dr. Sandy Skotnicki explains, at-home microneedling only penetrates the top layer of the skin, while professionals use needles that are 1mm to 2mm in length to reach deeper layers, which can boost the skin’s ability to produce collagen.

So, can 0.25mm needles really live up to Sdara’s claims to exfoliate and boost product absorption while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and acne scarring? Skotnicki mostly agrees, confirming that, especially when paired with vitamin C, derma rolling can reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and fine lines and wrinkles. However, she doesn’t feel that needles at that length would have much of an effect on scarring. “Most scarring would be deeper in the dermis, and at 0.25mm, it would not reach the majority of scar tissue. It would maybe soften scars,” she says. That said, if acne scarring is your main concern, keep in mind that you might need to see a professional for more powerful results.

How to Use: A quick ritual, once a week

Sdara’s suggested ritual for using the Derma Roller 0.25mm is pretty simple. First, sterilize the roller head in alcohol before/after each use, and then wash your skin, patting it dry. When you’re ready to begin, roll the tool back and forth over each area of the face four to five times, switching directions, and rolling back and forth again another four to five times. Apply gentle pressure while using it, being sure to not puncture the skin, be extra careful when rolling over the delicate under-eye zone. When you’re finished, apply a moisturizer or a repairing serum and clean the roller with alcohol once again.

Sdara suggests using the roller in tandem with its vitamin C serum, and since I had already been testing another vitamin C serum that I knew was extremely gentle, I applied it after derma rolling, following with a nourishing, anti-aging facial oil. Sdara also suggests using the derma roller once a week, but because I had used another roller in the past more often, I decided to use this tool twice a week since I knew my skin could handle it. It’s also important to note that the product will need to be replaced every one to two months, based on how often it's used.

Interactions & Sensitivity: Patch test any potentially irritating products following treatment

Because derma rollers help improve product penetration, post-treatment is a great time to slather on your favorite antioxidants, peptides, and retinoids. However, it’s important to patch test your products before applying all over, as applying any highly active product to freshly needled skin can cause irritation. I’ve had a bad experience using vitamin C with a derma roller in the past, which is why I was sure to patch test this particular vitamin C serum first. I also saved my harsher AHA and BHA exfoliators for my off days.

It’s also crucial to completely sterilize the head before and after each use. Because you’re gently pricking the skin with these microneedles, you can potentially cause a breakout or infection if the needles aren’t clean.

The Results: Smoother, glowier skin

After using the Derma Roller 0.25mm for the first time, my skin felt slightly smoother, though the results were very subtle. The process itself is relatively painless but it can leave the skin a bit red and irritated (I mean, you are pricking it with hundreds of tiny needles), so finishing off the treatment with a nourishing facial oil felt especially soothing. Upon waking up the next morning, my skin drank up all the product I applied, feeling soft, hydrated, and happy.

It wasn’t until I approached the end of the three weeks that my skin was noticeably smoother and more radiant.

Results were far from dramatic, and I didn’t notice any changes in my dark spots and freckles in just three weeks, but there was definitely an improvement in terms of dullness and texture. For just a few minutes twice a week, I would continue to use this for its smoothing and exfoliating benefits alone.

The Value: Budget-friendly and simple

Overall, I’d say this microneedling tool is appropriately priced. For a no-frills derma roller, $25 is an excellent price for an easy-to-use, ergonomic tool that’s actually quite effective. However, unlike the brand’s newer 2.0 version, you’ll need to replace the entire tool (not just the head) every one to two months depending on how often you use it, which is something to keep in mind when determining whether or not the price works for you.

