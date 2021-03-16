At such an affordable price, the Schick Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor should be a part of everyone’s routine. It removes hair and exfoliates the skin exceptionally well.

Last year, I experienced the wonders of dermaplaning for the first time. After my esthetician completed the facial treatment, I was amazed by how smooth my skin felt. So, what is dermaplaning? In short, it is the process of using a sharp blade to gently remove the thin, small hairs–also known as vellus hairs–from your face. But, the treatment’s benefits extend far beyond hair removal. “Using a blade to scrape the top layer of skin is a form of physical exfoliation that can leave skin looking younger,” dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian says. “Additionally, removing the top layer of dead skin through physical exfoliation, and removing the layer of fine hairs will allow for better product penetration of all your creams and skincare regimen.”

These days, there are several dermaplaning tools on the market to help you remove fine hairs and exfoliate your skin in between your dermaplaning appointments. I had the chance to try Schick's Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor. Having amassed thousands of positive reviews, I was curious to see how well it would perform on my skin.

Ahead, I share my honest thoughts on the facial razor—ranging from its design to its value.

Schick Silk Touch-Up Facial Razor Uses: Removing fine hairs, gently exfoliating the skin, shaping eyebrows Price: $5 Best Features: Each razor is designed with fine micro-guards on the blade to help protect your skin. About the Brand: Schick is known for its personal care products and its safety razors for men and women.

About My Skin: Prone to dryness and texture

My skin isn’t prone to breakouts but is prone to dryness which is only exacerbated by the cooler weather. As far as facial hair, I have light patches of hair on my cheeks and upper lip–which create a bit of texture on those areas. That’s why I enjoy the smooth, hairless result dermaplaning provides.

Design: Easy to handle

The facial razors are lightweight and easy to grip while shaving. They’re also a fairly slim size, making them the perfect razor to travel with. Each razor is designed with fine micro guards on the blade to help protect your skin. If you want to touch up your eyebrows with the facial razor, each razor also comes with a precision cover that attaches to the blade to shorten the blade's length for effortless eyebrow shaping.

How to Use: A quick and simple process

Using the tool was an easy process that took only a few minutes. After I thoroughly cleansed my skin, I was ready to use the facial razor. Per the instructions, I pulled my skin tight and glided the razor downwards in the direction of the hair growth. While using the razor, I focused on my cheeks and upper lip. I was able to seamlessly move the razor across my face and get rid of the hair without having to go over each area several times.

When it comes to using a dermaplaning tool, Dr. Nazarian says there are a few things we should all remember. Using a clean razor every time is of paramount importance to avoid irritation. You should also avoid shaving over areas of active inflammation and remember to moisturize afterward to maintain skin health.

My skin felt smoother and softer post-dermaplaning.

Nazarian also notes that dermaplaning is a treatment that requires continuous maintenance because of the way facial hair grows. “Every time you shave your hair, the new hair that grows out will appear thicker—being in its most natural state—as it has not been worn down or thinned out yet,” she says. She recommends that most people continue to dermaplane monthly after their first time to keep up with hair growth.

The Results: Instantly smoother skin

After I finished using the facial razor, I noticed a few differences. For me, the effects of dermaplaning were more so felt than seen. I could tell that the area around my mouth appeared lighter once I shaved the hair away. But, the biggest impact dermaplaning had on my skin was with its texture. My skin felt smoother and softer post-dermaplaning. However, my skin did feel a bit sensitized immediately after I finished using the razor, but the sensation subsided shortly after.

The Value: A budget-friendly pick-up

The Schick Silk Touch Up Dermaplaning Razors ring in at the more affordable end of the spectrum when it comes to facial razors. They typically retail around $5. The best part? You get three razors for that price.

Similar Products: Comparable tools

Sephora Collection Level Setter Razors ($9): The Sephora Collection Level Setter Razors perform the same functions as the Schick razors, and they also come in a convenient three-pack. The Schick Silk Touch Up Dermaplaning Razors come out ahead of the Sephora Collection razors in terms of price and accessibility. Schick’s facial razors typically retail for around $5 on Amazon and can be picked up in-person at several local retailers like Ulta Beauty, Target, and Bed, Bath & Beyond. Sephora Collection Level Setter Razors are slightly pricier, coming in at $9.