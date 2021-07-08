How to Improve the Appearance of Scars, Straight From Derms

Scars form when an injury is deep enough to cause damage within the dermis, the layer of skin underneath your epidermis that contains collagen, elastin, and blood vessels. Scars can occur after major traumas, such as car accidents, but they can also occur with milder traumas, such as acne, falls, and skin picking. In the below article, Mary Stevenson, MD, and I will briefly review the different types of scars and ways to treat them.

Types of Scars

Not all scars are the same. There are five broad ways to describe a scar. A scar can have more than one of these descriptors.

Well healed, normal scars are scars that appear as expected. They are the same color as the surrounding skin and not raised or shallow. Atrophic scars are scars that appear wider than expected and stretched. Hypertrophic scars are scars that appear thicker than expected. Hyperpigmented scars are scars that are darker than surrounding skin. Erythematous scars are redder than surrounding skin.

What a Scar Looks Like Will Depend on Three Factors

What caused the scar. In general, a surgical excision that is closed in a line with stitches will heal better than a wound that is left to heal by itself. There are some places of the body that naturally heal very well, like the hands and the face, but this is a general rule. How the scar is taken care of. Wounds that become infected will, in general, not heal as well as wounds that are properly cared for. In addition, frequent stretching of the underlying muscle (e.g., working out the muscle underneath the scar) during the early stages of healing can lead to stretched scars or a thickened scar. Your genetics. We each have a tendency to scar in a certain way. Some people “heal well” with barely noticeable scars (given appropriate conditions for #1 and #2). Some people are prone to keloids or thickened scars, and some people are prone to thin, stretched scars.