10 Remedies for a Sunburned Scalp and Hairline

Most of us can relate to the sinking feeling you get when you realize you missed a spot with your SPF. Usually, you notice the abstract red splotch as you pass the mirror after showering and before the pain of the burn sets in. Some of the most commonly forgotten areas are the scalp and hairline—usually discovered when you attempt to brush your hair only to find it too painful to detangle.

While it is essential to try to avoid burning your scalp and hairline, we wanted to get advice from the experts on what to do in the event these areas get sunburned. The scalp and hairline are more complicated to treat due to the hair follicles present there. It is easy to see why someone might hesitate to apply the same thick aloe vera gel they use for a body burn to the center-part of their hair.

Below, two dermatologists provide 10 remedies for treating a sunburned scalp and hairline.