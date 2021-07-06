Saunas are well known for their ability to help you relax and de-stress. The ambient heat and humidity soften your muscles and calm the mind. However, there are many other potential benefits of saunas for those who are active, including boosting workout recovery, reducing pain, aiding sleep, and more.

Although saunas aren't appropriate for everyone—and you should maintain caution when using one if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, or are pregnant—there are many reasons to add sauna sessions to your wellness routine.

To find out more, we asked orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo and functional nutritionist Skylar Buchanan to provide their top benefits of using a sauna. Read on for what they had to say.