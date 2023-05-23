Satin Slip Nails Are the It Girl-Approved Mani to Try This Summer

Nothing captures the undone glamour of the '90s like a slinky satin slip, just ask Kate Moss and Courtney Love. Once reserved for nights out, the slip dress is now a summer staple. Striking the perfect balance between classic glam and effortless chic, a slip looks just as cool under a boxy blazer to the office as it is in on a sweaty dance floor. Thankfully, this summer there's another way to wear the trend: Meet the satin slip manicure

The Trend

The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night, sure, but it also may serve as the spot to reveal the next Big Thing in nails—last year, Zola Ganzorigt singlehandedly sparked the glazed manicure trend with Hailey Bieber's nails, and this year, nail artist Betina Goldstein first coined “satin nails” with the manicure she created on actor Julia Garner. Since then, TikTok's #satinnails has racked up thousands of views.



The manicure featured a soft "supermodel" base that’s nude against Garner’s fair skin, and has a pearlescent reflection that makes her nails look like shimmering satin. Sure, the glazed donut has pearlescent qualities, too, but the two manicures are different, we promise. Whereas the glazed manicure features a chrome touch that makes the nails look almost futuristic, satin nails have a diffused shimmery finish that creates a soft, luxurious shine. It makes sense that as beauty trends swing ack towards the soft matte side, this manicure doesn’t have a wet, mirror-like reflection, but rather a soft-focused glow.

How to Get the Look

Goldstein shared the exact products she used to get a satin slip look, but you can use a variety of techniques to achieve the trend. First up is Goldstein’s method, which is to apply a creamy polish as a base (for Garner’s nails, Goldstein used the Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Ballerina, $30). After allowing the polish to fully dry, Goldstein rubbed a pearl powder on top of the nails for a finish that offers just enough sheen for a satin look, but not be overly chrome-y. Finally, she finished the look with the Chanel Le Gel Top Coat ($32).

If you’re a novice, using a pearl powder can be finicky (and hard to find), so to achieve a similar satin look, you can opt for any nail polish with a fine shimmer or a metallic finish. For a nude satin slip mani, try Essie Nail Polish in Seeing Stars ($9), Revlon Nail Enamel in Crème Brulee ($10), or Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer in Champagne Suede ($22). However, slips come in plenty of colors and designs, so don’t be afraid to have fun with your polish choice. For a true boudoir red, choose the Emilie Heathe Nail Polish in Vengeance ($30) and if you’re after a fairy green, opt for the OPI Nail Lacquer in Decked to the Pines ($12) or the Le Manoir Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish in Kasumi Pearl ($19).

Finally, if you want to spruce up any of the shimmer-free polishes in your current collection, a quick coat of Nails.Inc What the Shell? Pearl Effect Nail Polish ($11) overtop your base color is your ticket for a sexy, satiny mani.