Jessica Parker Designed a Carrie Bradshaw-Approved Fendi Baguette

Whether you're a writer who admires her wit, a fashion-obsessive envious of her closet, or a love-sick person finding camaraderie in her attempts at romance: Carrie Bradshaw has something to offer everyone. She's an icon no doubt, but somehow, Sarah Jessica Parker herself manages to be even more fabulous than her on-screen persona.

If you need proof, earlier this year SJP teamed up with Fendi to release the Sarah Jessica Parker x Fendi Baguette, a sequin-filled celebration of the bag's 25th anniversary, and it's finally available to shop now.

Parker has a long history with the iconic bag, carrying it in several episodes of Sex And The City—most notably, a purple sequined one that's tragically stolen when she gets mugged, and later makes a re-appearance in And Just Like That, as well as a 2019 SATC-inspired Fendi Campaign. So it makes perfect sense that the brand called upon Parker to celebrate the bag's 25th birthday in a big way.

The OG Fendi Baguette comes in various neutral colors of Fendi's iconic logo print. SJP however, created a sequin degradé design that becomes more vibrant as it reaches the center of the bag. Each bag also features a rhinestone buckle and leather handle.The bag comes in four striking colors: coral, lime green, purple, and turquoise.

To celebrate the launch, the actor posted a series of photos of her wearing multiple Sarah Jessica Parker x Fendi Baguettes at once, pairing them with a casual "frazzled English woman"-inspired outfit featuring a grey cable-knit sweater, camo skinny jeans, and beige suede SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker booties. The TikTok-viral frazzled English woman aesthetic calls on wearing neutral cozy pieces juxtaposed with outlandish accessories—here, Parker pairs the outfit wearing not one but two Fendi Baguette bags at on once.



It's refreshing to see SJP's casual styling of such a luxurious bag—in a culture that values hot-off-the-press trends and newness more than lived-in keepsakes, it's understandable that bags, shoes, or any other designer pieces are often kept in a "brand new" condition years after they arrive home with their owner. But SJP proves that luxury items shouldn't just sit in their dust bags in a closet, waiting for their demise, and should be worn out in the world during your everyday life.

You can shop the Sarah Jessica Parker x Fendi Baguettes now, at select Fendi boutiques.