Here's How to Get Sarah Hyland's Ultra-Glowy Wedding Makeup

From major factors like location and guest count to minor details like napkin rings and gift bags, a wedding requires tons of effort and decision-making. Plus, a wedding beauty routine calls for weighing out a plethora of options ranging from skincare to makeup. For Sarah Hyland and makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, however, the choice was simple: create a glowing-from-head-to-toe look using TikTok-loved beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury.

“Sarah’s glam was effortless, romantic, and delicate for her wedding day,” explains Bedrossian about the Modern Family star's inspiration. “We wanted to use all rose and pink tones to enhance her beautiful features and create a timeless glam.”

Bedrossian made sure that Hyland had a solid glow-enhancing skincare routine as a base for her wedding glam, using products like TikTok-loved Magic Cream ($100), that’s chock full of smoothing and plumping hyaluronic acid, as well as the Brightening Youth Glow primer ($55) to color correct and prime the skin. The bride also used a niacinamide-rich Glow Toner ($55), a moisturizing Multi-Miracle Glow Cleansing Balm ($60), and a Magic Eye Rescue eye cream ($65) to brighten the undereye and smooth any fine lines with retinol.

After a dew-enhancing skin care routine, Bedrossian created an Instagram-filter-in-real-life complexion with Beautiful Skin Foundation ($44) and Charlotte Tilbury's newly launched Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer ($33). To add definition, warmth, and—most importantly—glow to Hyland’s complexion, Bedrossian sculpted with the Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer ($56), followed by a reflective duo that includes the Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight ($40) and Pillow Talk Multi-Glow in Romance Light ($45). Bedrossian finished off Hyland's complexion with Airbrush Flawless Finish setting powder ($45) and Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray ($35) to ensure that the bride's makeup stayed put from the moment she walked down the aisle to her first dance with her husband, Wells Adams.

As far as the rest of Hyland’s makeup routine goes, Bedrossian gave Hyland a glam that’s va-va-voom enough for a bride's special day yet romantic enough for a dreamy vineyard wedding (that, TBH, looked like it was in a castle). Bedrossian sculpted Hyland’s eyes with Luxury Palettes in Pillow Talk ($53) and The Sophisticate—and added a dewy pop to her lid with the new Eyes to Mesmerise ($34) in Sunlit Glow. To add a bit of edge to Hyland’s fairytale look, Bedrossian lined the upper and lower lids with Rock n Kohl Eyeliner ($29) in Barbarella Brown and played up Hyland’s lashes and brows with Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara ($29) and Brow Fix ($25). Finally, Bedrossian finished the look off with the viral Lip Cheat Lip Liner ($24) in Pillow Talk and a quick dab of the Matte Revolution Lipstick ($34) in Pillow Talk.

The finished result was an elegant and fresh makeup look that paired well with a princess-chic Vera Wang dress that Hyland says has “a train as long as our engagement” (the couple became engaged in 2019). Kudos to both Bedrossian and Hyland for a wedding look that is ethereal, glamorous, and *definitely* worth pinning to your (secret) Pinterest wedding board.

Sarah Hyland married Wells Adams on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA.

