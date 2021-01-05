Exclusive: Sarah Hyland Shares Her Bi-Weekly Energy Cleanse That's Pure Magic

Sarah Hyland knows a thing or two about the delicate art of growing up. From transitioning to teenage adolescence to adulthood in her breakout role as America's collective big sister on Modern Family to her film roles spanning every age from small child to self-actualized woman, Hyland evolves as seamlessly as her characters do. And now, as a newly-minted 30-year-old, she takes on her favorite roles yet: fiancé, friend, and dog mom. Oh, and there's the matter of her all-new Olay x Walgreens collection: the line of products is based on restoring (unfortunate but inevitable) age-induced collagen loss while simultaneously funneling money and resources into female-empowerment philanthropic missions.

The concept of look good/feel good/do good isn't a new one for Hyland, who says she first started experimenting with skincare as self-care while undergoing one of several surgical procedures for her kidney dysplasia. It was then that she realized how transformative self-love can be, a mission she's carried through other projects and to her Olay collaboration. Here, Byrdie speaks to Sarah Hyland about her Olay Collagen Peptide24 line, how she self-soothes, and why dogs just feel like family:

Tell me about your new partnership with Olay

I've partnered with them in the past and I'm so excited for the new collection, Collagen Peptide24. For me, I like partnering with brands that do good for the world so that's why I really love partnering with Olay. They give millions of dollars to help close the under gap for women in STEM so I'm really excited to be partnering with a brand like this, especially [this year]. It's something I'm focusing even more on than I was in the past and I was already focusing [laughs]. But I'm so excited for this new collection, I love skincare, and I just turned 30, so I’m focusing more on my collagen production because as soon as you turn 20, you lose 1 percent of the collagen your body makes per year. So I'm 10 percent lower than I was when I was 20 which is why I love the Collagen Peptides24 moisturizer. It’s Olay's highest concentration of peptides—it's super hydrating, I use it twice a day. I'm just very excited to be partnering with Olay because it comes at an amazing price at Walgreen's.

How do you like to incorporate the products into your existing routine?

I use my beauty tool, a face roller, every day no matter what moisturizer or serum I'm using. The Collagen Peptide24 is formulated to penetrate your skin's surface but I like to use a beauty roller on top of that to get even more penetration. I feel like I'm saying penetrate and penetration way too much now! [laughs]. But when it comes to skincare, it helps stimulate natural collagen production. I just included a jade roller into my actual skin routine.

Mount Lai De-Puffing Jade Facial Roller Mini

I've read that getting into skincare has personally helped you a lot. Can you tell me about that?

This is not my first quarantine that I have been through. It's certainly my longest but anytime you have a transplant, you have to quarantine afterward because your immune system is so low. The last transplant I went through is when I really, really got heavily into skincare. I was super bored, I had nothing else to do, and when you don't have a lot of control over the things that are going on in your life, at least skincare was something I could control. It felt like a beautiful act of self-care and self-love. I think giving yourself—whether it's two minutes or 20 minutes or even 45 (sometimes I can spend 45 minutes on my face: you do a face mask, then you do a beauty roller, then you put on your Olay Collagen Peptide24 moisturizer, that stuff takes some time!)—but energetically, it focuses on yourself and gives your soul a "calm down" experience. It gives you that control. And, y'know, sometimes, when you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good, you look good. It's this cyclical self-care/self-love act that I really love about Olay's Face Anything component.

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptides 24 Face Moisturizer

Are there any other self-care/relaxation things you've been into lately? How do you pamper yourself?

Well, I love cheese [laughs]. I was doing chores and organizing and cleaning and trying to purge my closet and stuff, I'd been on my feet all day in the house and I was like, "You know what, I realized I hadn't really eaten today, I'm gonna have some cheese and crackers and a glass of wine." One of my favorite cheeses is like this cranberry cheese, it's f—ing delicious, I'm obsessed. And 15 minutes later, I looked down and the entire thing was gone! A brand new wedge of cheese and it was all gone! So maybe I divulged a little too much about pampering myself with cheese, but it's quarantine! Who cares! Eat the entire wedge of cheese if you want! If you feel good about yourself, that's really all that matters. Food is a big thing for me, not treating myself with food but allowing myself to be like, "It's okay, eat the entire thing of cheese." I also really love baths. For me, connecting spiritually with the universe is something that not only helps me calm down but helps me reflect on my life, my mood, my emotions, everything like that. Every two weeks, I do this on a new moon and a full moon: I sit down, somewhat meditate, I light a candle, I manifest, I release things (manifest on a new moon, release on a full moon) and I sit around my crystals, give myself a little Tarot reading, then take an amazing Himalayan salt bath, sometimes with bay leaves or lavender in it. I completely, energetically cleanse myself.

Herbivore CALM Soaking Salts

Do you have a New Year's resolution?

My New Year's resolutions are the same as everyone’s, and the same as every year for me: I'm going to work out every day! (laughs) And I know it will never happen, but I still put it out there.

What's bringing you joy right now?

The biggest things that give me joy are my fiancé and our dogs. Animals just give me joy in general but we really are like a family and I feel like I gave birth to them [laughs]. I feel like a lot of dog moms and pet moms will get that in general. My family and my friends are such amazing people. They're so amazing and inspiring and passionate about standing up for others and focusing on social injustices. I'm really grateful for the people I have in my life that are like that.