Sarah Hyland's Used a Viral $5 TikTok Lipstick in Her Golden Globes Look

It's the thought in the back of your mind every time you buy a designer lipstick: couldn't I score this color and consistency without handing over a small fortune for something no bigger than my pinky? Sarah Hyland can give that a resounding yes, thank you very much. For the 78th annual Golden Globes ceremony, the actress and co-host of E!'s red carpet festivities wore a full face of some of e.l.f. Cosmetics's most popular products, expertly applied by celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendano. If more than a few of the products used look familiar, then you've probably been doing some time scrolling through your TikTok FYP: several of them are trending, racking up thousands of views, saves, and comments all celebrating e.l.f.'s signature affordability and color payoff.

“Sarah and I wanted to create a classic look that complimented her new auburn tresses,” Avendano said. “I was inspired to bring warmth and glow to this look to let her radiant skin shine with a sun kissed complexion, a classic shimmery eye and a nude lip to highlight her features and statement red gown”.

Once Hyland's skin was prepped with some Alpyn Beauty skincare, it was time to move on to makeup. e.l.f.'s Camo CC Cream SPF 30 ($14) and Hydrating Camo Concealer ($6) are a popular complexion-perfecting combination, often seen in TikTok compilations and Reddit posts rounding up top drugstore makeup. Avendano applied the CC cream with the brand's new Complexion Duo Brush ($8) for a light, hydrated base thanks to the cream's hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen ingredients. He rounds out Hyland's skin with a t-zone dusting of matte powder and blush before moving on to eyes.

After priming eyes with warm tones, Avendano applied different shades from the easy-to-blend Mint Melt Eyeshadows in Chocolate Mint ($4), first starting with the lighter brown shade all over both lids as a base. From there, he carefully blends the darker brown shade into a cat eye shape and through the crease. "The key to this look is to keep everything soft yet defined," he explained in a press email. "On the center of the eyelids, use the creamy shimmer shade to add a twinkle that catches the light." The eyeshadow quad is a TikTok favorite along with the Mint Melt No Budge Eyeshadow Sticks ($5), loved for their creamy formula that responds well to fingertip application and blending.

The real star of the show, though, (other than Hyland, of course) is her lipstick, a warm wash of color that plays off her new red hair and brings subtle color to the face. Avendano dabbed on a layer of Sheer Slick Lipstick in Golden Pear ($5) to the lips to complete the look.

If you add up the total cost of everything Avendano used, including mascaras and eyebrow gels, it'd come out to just $66 total. Finally, a celebrity full-face so easy to replicate, you can do it in a single Target run.